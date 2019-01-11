‘The Witcher’ Invades ‘Monster Hunter World’ Next Month

Last month, Capcom announced that The Witcher 3 would be invading the world of Monster Hunter World with an official crossover event and fans went nuts. Now we can get even more excited, because we finally have a release date for Geralt’s arrival!

[PS4/X1] Ready your blades! Geralt of Rivia from @witchergame voyages into #MHWorld in a free title update on Feb 8. pic.twitter.com/ljdmX8AAmI — Monster Hunter (@monsterhunter) January 11, 2019

“Worlds will collide with the next big Monster Hunter: World collaboration – The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt!” Capcom boasted about their latest event. “Step into the shoes of Geralt of Rivia and leverage his expert monster hunting skills as you take on a unique quest line in Monster Hunter: World.”

Not much is known about what the newest collaboration will bring but seeing Dough Cockle – Geralt’s original voice actor – back in a game is incredible and perfect for any fan of the CD Projekt RED adventure.

The team over at Capcom are no strangers to the world of crossovers for their RPG, including a recent one that even brought Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed into the title.

