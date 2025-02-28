How to Claim Free Items in Monster Hunter Wilds

Capcom’s Monster Hunter Wilds is the newest entry in the series, and fans have been eager to jump into the next generation of Monster Hunter. With reviews for the game being extremely positive, player hype is at an all-time high. Starting Monster Hunter Wilds for the first time will see players creating their Hunter, selecting a weapon, and diving into a brand new world. To celebrate the launch of a new title, Capcom has already announced DLC, shared the first upcoming update, and given away free items. While players simply need to wait for the first two, the free items must be claimed in-game to use them.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Monster Hunter Wilds’ free and bonus items can be obtained through two main methods. The first is to collect them in-game via the Support Desk, while the second is to go directly to the store on your chosen platform.

Play video

Players can likely expect future free items to be available at the Support Desk, such as the Armor Cores Capcom is giving as a reward to the Twitter challenge. Here is how to get free items and bonus rewards in Monster Hunter Wilds.

Character Edit Voucher

The Character Edit Voucher in Monster Hunter Wilds allows you to alter the appearance of your character. While players must normally purchase these, Capcom has given one away for free at launch.

Palico Edit Voucher

Like the Character Edit Voucher, the Palico Edit Voucher allows you to customize your Palico after the initial creation. These are also available for purchase, but players can claim one for free from Capcom.

Monster Hunter Wilds Wave Gesture.

Gesture Set

The Gesture Set in Monster Hunter Wilds adds in various emotes the player can use for free. This includes the Dance Gesture, Prance Gesture, Wave Gesture, and Regret Gesture. These can be used to communicate with other players or just to have fun.

Welcome Pack

The Welcome Pack contains various helpful items in Monster Hunter Wilds. It holds 10x Potion, 5x Honey, 5x Well-done Steak, 3x Large Barrel Bomb, 5x Armor Sphere. Players will find these items help them on their quests and in crafting.

High Resolution Texture Pack

This is an exclusive freebie to Steam. It will enhance the graphical aspects of the textures of Monster Hunter Wilds, but will be more taxing on your system. Verify your PC’s specs can handle the pack before using it.