Monster Hunter Wilds Players Get Free Community Reward Ahead of Launch

Capcom’s Monster Hunter Wilds is set to release on February 28th, and the hype is palpable among fans. Early reviews have come in, with the game scoring incredibly well. To drum up more anticipation for the game, Capcom released two open betas before launch day and has been promoting the game heavily. A recent promotion encouraged players to go to Twitter and repost or post with the #WildsArmorSpheres hashtag to complete a Monster Hunter Wilds challenge. After 100,000 reposts, fans have successfully completed Capcom’s challenge and have earned a reward for the upcoming Monster Hunter Wilds. But what prize awaits players jumping into the latest Monster Hunter game?

Videos by ComicBook.com

Capcom announced the completion of the #WildsArmorSpheres global challenge, sharing that players reached the goal of 100,000 reposts and posts. As a result, players will get an in-game reward in Monster Hunter Wilds. After release, players will receive 100 Armor Spheres in Monster Hunter Wilds. Capcom will share the full details about how to receive these items in-game, but for now, players can celebrate their success while waiting for launch day.

Armor Spheres are an important part of Monster Hunter Wilds. These can be taken to Gemma, the blacksmith of Avis Unit, to upgrade the Hunter’s armor. 100 Armor Spheres will go a long way toward upgrading armor to make it more durable and provide additional skills. The Armor Spheres being given to players are the standard variant, but will still be helpful, especially for new players.

monster hunter wilds avis unit blacksmith gemma.

Players may be tempted to use these right away when starting Monster Hunter Wilds, but it may be better to wait until collecting a full set or picking and choosing the right piece of equipment for the skills they provide. Players will earn more Armor Spheres as they play and progress, so there is no real worry of running out.

New players will be especially appreciative of the free Armor Spheres. Increasing the defense provided by armor will make it easier to fight monsters by reducing the damage they inflict. The extra defense and skills provided by armor could be all the difference in completing a hunt or being toted back to camp on a cart.

With reviews out, many veteran players fear Monster Hunter Wilds will be too easy, and giving away these Armor Spheres further increases this fear. Players have already begun coming up with ways to make the game more challenging, and many will not be using the free gift from Capcom when they play, opting to use the ones they earn instead.

That being said, it is nice to see a developer supporting their game before it even launches and including the community. Capcom has already confirmed DLC is in the works and has even put Monster Hunter Wilds on sale before the official launch. Players are in for a treat with Monster Hunter Wilds and there isn’t much longer to wait until it is released.