More Prey Teasers Point to Moon DLC

More Prey teasers have been uncovered that once again hint at some sort of moon-related DLC or expansion.

The latest teaser comes from Reddit, though not in a space where you’d think to look when searching for info on Bethesda’s and Arkane’s plans for Prey. In a thread within the NASA subreddit (via Game Informer), a Reddit account by the name of KasmaCorp submitted a comment written in binary code to a post that featured an image of both the Earth and the Moon.

Another user, SHAPE_IN_THE_GLASS, deciphered the binary code, an action that yielded the brief gif below. The new teaser features a “RESETTING SIMULATION” message that ends with a look at the Moon, a similar shot that’s been seen in previous teasers that led many to believe some type of lunar content is on the way.

This is far from the first time that the KasmaCorp account has shared such messages as well. Looking back at the account’s history shows that the submitted comments are full of binary messages that were posted exclusively in the Prey subreddit up until this most recent comment was added to NASA’s.

For those unfamiliar with the KasmaCorp name, the Redditor did even more digging to connect the account back to the game. Arkane Studios shared a tweet months ago for Prey Day that included a logo that’s also used in a Twitter account that carries the same name. The account is protected at the moment though, but the logo is certainly the same.

This new teaser comes just after another detail was spotted that hinted at some upcoming Prey DLC. It was noticed that the Steam version of the game just added some new achievements earlier in the week that featured the exact same logo for each one yet again with all the achievements reading “If you believed they put a man on the moon” when read from top to bottom.

Prey got new cheevos … i woooooooonder what it means ……. pic.twitter.com/OQ1pqvYTSp — lashman (@RobotBrush) May 18, 2018

Bethesda and Arkane Studios haven’t officially said anything about Prey’s supposed Moon-related DLC, but with E3 right around the corner, it hopefully won’t be long before an official confirmation about DLC or some type of standalone expansion is announced.