Mortal Kombat Games Cheap as $5 in New Sale

Mortal Kombat games are as cheap as $5 thanks to a new PlayStation Store sale. Naturally, these deals are only available to PS4 ad PS5 users, given that the sale is courtesy of the PlayStation Store. To this end, the deals are also only available for a limited time. More specifically, each deal is only available until October 24.

The marquee deal is limited to just PS5 as it is for Mortal Kombat 1, which is not on PS4. Right now, on the PlayStation Store, Mortal Kombat 1 is on sale for $24.99. Normally, it runs at $49.99. This is the cheapest the game has ever been not just on the PlayStation Store, but any digital storefront or retailer.

The other deal is the cheaper deal, and that is for the older Mortal Kombat 11. Right now, PS4 and PS5 users can grab MK11 — which normally costs $49.99 also — for just $4.99. This matches the lowest price the game has ever been made available at.

Mortal Kombat 1

About: “It’s In Our Blood! Discover a reborn Mortal Kombat Universe created by the Fire God Liu Kang. Mortal Kombat 1 ushers in a new era of the iconic franchise with a new fighting system, game modes, and fatalities!”

Mortal Kombat 11

About: “MK is back and better than ever in the next evolution of the iconic franchise. The all new Custom Character Variations give you unprecedented control of your fighters to make them your own. The new graphics engine showcases every skull-shattering, eye-popping moment, bringing you so close to the fight you can feel it. Featuring a roster of new and returning Klassic Fighters, Mortal Kombat’s best-in-class cinematic story mode continues the epic saga over 25 years in the making.”

