Mortal Kombat 1 Director Teases New Characters

The first Mortal Kombat 1 Kombat Kast is set to go down on July 6, which is this Thursday. It's not been confirmed that new characters will be revealed during the presentation, but that's the expectation, especially following a new tease from Ed Boon, the series' creative director.

Taking to Twitter, Boon relayed he and his team at NetherRealm Studios have another gameplay trailer that's being released soon. Boon makes no mention of the Kombat Kast, but you'd assume this is either in reference to the Kombat Kast or a trailer that will accompany it. Whatever the case, Boon does note that it will feature both main and kameo fighter reveals. Naturally, this is the extent of specificity from Boon.

We got another great game-play trailer koming soon with more MAIN & KAMEO fighter reveals 🐉 #MortalKombat1 — Ed Boon (@noobde) July 2, 2023

As a reboot of the series, the expectation is that Mortal Kombat 1 will largely feature returning characters as opposed to brand new characters, and probably more classic characters than recent characters. The characters revealed so far have reinforced this speculation.

Mortal Kombat 1 is set to release worldwide on September 19, 2023 via PC, PS5, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch. For more coverage on the new, upcoming fighting game -- including all of the latest news, all of the latest rumors and leaks, and all of latest speculation -- click here.

"NetherRealm has been putting out winner after winner for over a decade at this point and it doesn't seem like Mortal Kombat 1 is going to end that hot streak," reads our preview of the game. "Outside of simply shaping up to be another fantastic fighting game, though, what makes Mortal Kombat 1 so enticing is just how fresh it feels. This isn't simply a sequel/reboot that looks to expand slightly on what was seen in Mortal Kombat 11 and is instead a game that is looking to chart a new course for a series that has been around for 30 years. It remains to be seen if all of these big changes are for the better, but based on my own brief experience, it looks like Mortal Kombat 1 is finding a perfect balance between the new and the familiar."