Mortal Kombat 1: Definitive Edition Revealed

Warner Bros. Games and NetherRealm Studios revealed Mortal Kombat 1: Definitive Edition. Available digitally for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store, this new version includes just about everything a newcomer to the 2023 fight would want. This includes the base game, its story expansion, a slew of playable fighters, some of which are based on pop culture icons, and much more.

In terms of pricing, the Mortal Kombat 1: Definitive Edition is actually a pretty solid deal for those who don’t own the game yet. It is $69.99 for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, and $59.99 for the Nintendo Switch. There is also an upgrade available for players who already own the game. The upgrade costs $59.99 for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, and $49.99 for Nintendo Switch. When purchased separately, the base game and the expansion cost about $100, each costing $49.99.

Here is everything included in Mortal Kombat 1: Definitive Edition:

Mortal Kombat 1 Main Game

Main Game Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns Story Expansion

Story Expansion Kombat Pack Fighters: Quan Chi, Ermac, Takeda Takahashi, Omni-Man, Peacemaker, Homelander

Fighters: Quan Chi, Ermac, Takeda Takahashi, Omni-Man, Peacemaker, Homelander Kombat Pack Kameo Fighters: Tremor, Khameleon, Janet Cage, Mavado, Ferra

Kameo Fighters: Tremor, Khameleon, Janet Cage, Mavado, Ferra Kombat Pack 2 Fighters: Cyrax, Sektor, Noob Saibot, Ghostface, Conan the Barbarian, T-1000 Terminator

Fighters: Cyrax, Sektor, Noob Saibot, Ghostface, Conan the Barbarian, T-1000 Terminator Kombat Pack 2 Kameo Fighter: Madam Bo

Kameo Fighter: Madam Bo Shang Tsung Fighter

Mortal Kombat II Movie Skins (Outfits): Johnny Cage, Shao Khan, Kitana, Scorpion

Movie Skins (Outfits): Johnny Cage, Shao Khan, Kitana, Scorpion Mortal Kombat (2021) Movie Skin (Outfit): Sub-Zero

(2021) Movie Skin (Outfit): Sub-Zero Tournament Liu Kang Character Skin (Outfit)

Jean-Claude Van Damme Character Skin (Voice, Likeness, Outfit) for Johnny Cage

Wedding Scorpion & Empress Mileena Character Skins (Outfits)

Ultimate Mortal Kombat 3 Character Skins (Outfits): Sub-Zero & Noob Saibot

Animality Finishing Moves

1,250 Dragon Krystals (In-Game Currency)

Players who decide to grab Mortal Kombat 1: Definitive Edition can get some extra in-game awards by linking an active U.S.-based Max account to a Warner Bros. Games account connected to the game. The items include two color palettes for Scorpion’s Order of Darkness skin and two color palettes for Sub-Zero’s Order of Darkness skin.

“Mortal Kombat 1 is the latest installment in the acclaimed Mortal Kombat videogame franchise by NetherRealm Studios,” reads the game’s description. “Introducing a reborn Mortal Kombat Universe created by Fire God Liu Kang with iconic heroes and villains reimagined as they’ve never been seen before, the game features a wide-ranging cast of legendary fighters with all-new backstories, along with a separate roster of Kameo Fighters who can assist during matches.”

When Mortal Kombat 1 was released in 2023, it received decent reviews. According to review aggregate site Metacritic, it garnered an average score of 83 across 85 critic reviews. In our review, we gave NetherRealm Studios’ fighting game a 4 out of 5.

“With all of that being said, Mortal Kombat 1 is still very much a bloody and brutal good time with tons of rewards for digging deep into it,” said our review.

Mortal Kombat 1 continues to be supported by NetherRealm Studios to this day with frequent updates. The latest released in April and brought major balance changes to the fighting game.