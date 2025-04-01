Mortal Kombat 1 Gets New April Update With Major Balance Changes

A huge new update for Mortal Kombat 1 has today released across all platforms. As it does every month, NetherRealm has let loose a new patch for MK1 to begin April 2025. In the process, this new update has brought about numerous overhauls to the MK1 meta, specifically when it comes to fighters on the game’s roster, both those that are playable and those that are of the Kameo variety.
Downloadable right now, this new MK1 patch is one of the biggest that has been seen so far in 2025. NetherRealm hasn’t made many general changes to its latest Mortal Kombat game with this update and has only resolved a couple of odd bugs related to localization and Invasions. The majority of this MK1 update looks to make changes to fighters that include Baraka, Havik, Kitana, Ghostface, and the newly released T-1000. Other than this, Kameo fighters in Kano, Madam Bo, and Tremor have also been altered to some degree as well.
To get a look at everything that has been tweaked with this new Mortal Kombat 1 update today, you can find the official patch notes attached below.
Mortal Kombat 1 April 2025 Update Patch Notes
PC Steam & Epic Games Store
- Updated Nvidia DLSS to version 310.1.0
- Updated AMD FSR3 to version 3.1.3
- Updated Intel XeSS to version 1.4.10
- Improved resolution detection when alternating Window Mode type
- Improved mouse input selection for various UI elements
- Resolved Online Benchmark not triggering properly in some scenarios
- Resolved various graphical issues when using certain Graphic settings
- Resolved issue with Krossplay Online Match invites
- Resolved graphical issues in Kustomize menu
- Resolved localized audio issue
General Fixes & Adjustments
- Character Mastery can be purchased with Dragon Krystals for all characters
- Move list corrections & localization fixes
- AI adjustments & improvements
Invasions
- Fixed rare issue that could cause the character to become stuck at an invalid location on the Map
Character Specific Adjustments
Main Fighters
Baraka
- Fixed debuff and visual effects disappearing on Desperate Tarkatan if Match Extended occurs
General Shao
- Fixed Enhanced Smoldering Wrath not applying combo damage scaling
Havik
- The second hit of Helping Hand does 10 less damage
- Nether Snatcher does 10 less damage
Kenshi
- Kameo recharge rate is now slightly faster when Ancestor is dismissed
- Teamwork takes 25 less frames
Kitana
- Fixed issue causing Fan-Nado second hit to use increased damage scaling when used more than once in a combo
- Fixed audio issues with several air fan specials when interrupted
Li Mei
- Fixed lingering visual effects that could occur when using Outworld Gala skin
Mileena
- Fixed Krazed Tarkatan buff lingering longer than intended if an interrupt like Breaker occurred at specific timing
Reptile
- Enhanced Dash Attack no longer has reduced block stun & pushback when flawless blocked
- Dash Attack follow-up attack has a different hit reaction
Sindel
- Reduced health by 50
- The second hit of Shear Genius now hits high (was mid)
Quan Chi
- Kompound Fractures (Towards + Back Punch) hit reaction changed and has 6 more frames of hit stun
- Enhanced Field of Bones now does damage over time when the opponent is inside the bone cage
- Hitting an opponent with an Enhanced Field of Bones while a bone cage is active will end the previous bone cage
Ghostface
- Fixed rare issue that could cause Ghostface to remain as an Alternate Killer for an extended period if opponent is defeated by an attack not from Ghostface while Ghostface is blocking
T-1000
- Fixed Tibia Displacer (Back Punch, Back Kick) hit stun reduced by 23 frames
- Fixed lingering visual effects when hit out of certain attacks by Geras’ Time Stop
Kameo Fighters
Kano (Kameo)
- Fixed rare issue with Eye Laser hitbox lingering after visual effects end when hitting an armored attack
Tremor (Kameo)
- Fixed Crystal Crag lingering certain End of Round & Fatal Blow situations
- Fixed AI prioritizing performing Transmute Up & Transmute Down over other moves
Ferra (Kameo)
- Fixed issue that could cause Ferra to become stuck in Lackey Variation if interrupted by Sindel’s Enhanced Queen’s Command
Madam Bo (Kameo)
- Adjusted collision with opponent when performing Drink Service
- Fixed issue that could cause Teahouse Tumble to pass through the opponent
- Fixed Madam Bo having no cooldown if she is hit while performing a Drink Service Bottle Toss
- Fixed being able to 2in1 cancel Drink Service into follow ups while partner is in hit stun
- Fixed issue with player attempting to perform Bottoms Up and Bottle Toss at the same time causing an interrupt to occur
- Fixed partner using incorrect facial animation during End of Round animation if the round ended while drunk