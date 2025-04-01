Mortal Kombat 1 Gets New April Update With Major Balance Changes

A huge new update for Mortal Kombat 1 has today released across all platforms. As it does every month, NetherRealm has let loose a new patch for MK1 to begin April 2025. In the process, this new update has brought about numerous overhauls to the MK1 meta, specifically when it comes to fighters on the game’s roster, both those that are playable and those that are of the Kameo variety.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Downloadable right now, this new MK1 patch is one of the biggest that has been seen so far in 2025. NetherRealm hasn’t made many general changes to its latest Mortal Kombat game with this update and has only resolved a couple of odd bugs related to localization and Invasions. The majority of this MK1 update looks to make changes to fighters that include Baraka, Havik, Kitana, Ghostface, and the newly released T-1000. Other than this, Kameo fighters in Kano, Madam Bo, and Tremor have also been altered to some degree as well.

To get a look at everything that has been tweaked with this new Mortal Kombat 1 update today, you can find the official patch notes attached below.

PC Steam & Epic Games Store

Updated Nvidia DLSS to version 310.1.0

Updated AMD FSR3 to version 3.1.3

Updated Intel XeSS to version 1.4.10

Improved resolution detection when alternating Window Mode type

Improved mouse input selection for various UI elements

Resolved Online Benchmark not triggering properly in some scenarios

Resolved various graphical issues when using certain Graphic settings

Resolved issue with Krossplay Online Match invites

Resolved graphical issues in Kustomize menu

Resolved localized audio issue

General Fixes & Adjustments

Character Mastery can be purchased with Dragon Krystals for all characters

Move list corrections & localization fixes

AI adjustments & improvements

Invasions

Fixed rare issue that could cause the character to become stuck at an invalid location on the Map

Character Specific Adjustments

Main Fighters

Baraka

Fixed debuff and visual effects disappearing on Desperate Tarkatan if Match Extended occurs

General Shao

Fixed Enhanced Smoldering Wrath not applying combo damage scaling

Havik

The second hit of Helping Hand does 10 less damage

Nether Snatcher does 10 less damage

Kenshi

Kameo recharge rate is now slightly faster when Ancestor is dismissed

Teamwork takes 25 less frames

Kitana

Fixed issue causing Fan-Nado second hit to use increased damage scaling when used more than once in a combo

Fixed audio issues with several air fan specials when interrupted

Li Mei

Fixed lingering visual effects that could occur when using Outworld Gala skin

Mileena

Fixed Krazed Tarkatan buff lingering longer than intended if an interrupt like Breaker occurred at specific timing

Reptile

Enhanced Dash Attack no longer has reduced block stun & pushback when flawless blocked

Dash Attack follow-up attack has a different hit reaction

Sindel

Reduced health by 50

The second hit of Shear Genius now hits high (was mid)

Quan Chi

Kompound Fractures (Towards + Back Punch) hit reaction changed and has 6 more frames of hit stun

Enhanced Field of Bones now does damage over time when the opponent is inside the bone cage

Hitting an opponent with an Enhanced Field of Bones while a bone cage is active will end the previous bone cage

Ghostface

Fixed rare issue that could cause Ghostface to remain as an Alternate Killer for an extended period if opponent is defeated by an attack not from Ghostface while Ghostface is blocking

T-1000

Fixed Tibia Displacer (Back Punch, Back Kick) hit stun reduced by 23 frames

Fixed lingering visual effects when hit out of certain attacks by Geras’ Time Stop

Kameo Fighters

Kano (Kameo)

Fixed rare issue with Eye Laser hitbox lingering after visual effects end when hitting an armored attack

Tremor (Kameo)

Fixed Crystal Crag lingering certain End of Round & Fatal Blow situations

Fixed AI prioritizing performing Transmute Up & Transmute Down over other moves

Ferra (Kameo)

Fixed issue that could cause Ferra to become stuck in Lackey Variation if interrupted by Sindel’s Enhanced Queen’s Command

Madam Bo (Kameo)