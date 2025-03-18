Mortal Kombat 1 Terminator T-1000 Update Live, Patch Notes Released

The latest update is now live for Mortal Kombat 1, and for players that purchased the Khaos Reigns expansion, it means that T-1000 is now playable in the game. Alongside the Terminator 2 villain, Madam Bo has also been added as the game’s latest Kameo Fighter. The developers at NetherRealm Studios have said that players will need to update the game in order to access these 2 new additions, and today’s update also contains a bunch of fixes across various platforms. Last but not least, there have also been tweaks to several existing characters, including Kitana, Peacemaker, Johnny Cage, and more.

As previously noted, T-1000 and Madam Bo are only available today for those with early access. For everyone else, the 2 characters will not be made available until March 28th. On that day, players can purchase them individually, if they decided they wanted to skip out on some of the other content that appeared in the Khaos Reigns expansion. It’s unclear how many players actually take advantage of this option, but for Terminator fans that might not be as keen on Ghostface or Conan the Barbarian, it’s nice to have the option. Regardless of whether you bought Khaos Reigns, you can still look forward to a bunch of changes. Full patch notes from the game’s official website can be found below:

PC, Steam & Epic Games Store

Added Ray Tracing Quality option via Settings > Graphics section with Low/Medium/High values offered

Optimized various gameplay and cinematic sequences when Raytracing is enabled

Optimized PSO Shader Cache background flow when users opt to cancel generation step on boot

Allow access to Online Matchmaking modes without title restart when PSO Shader Cache generation is completed in the background

Resolved performance and stability issues when FPS limit is set below 60

Resolved issues when switching game window between different display devices

Optimized memory usage to reduce allocation and improve performance

Improved asset load times in Kustomize and Character Select menus

Resolved camera issues when using experimental 60 FPS mode

Improve mouse input selection for various UI sections

Various edge-case performance issue optimizations

Resolved Graphic setting menu UI issues

Various localization updates and fixes

Resolved various stability issues

Nintendo Switch

Improved the texture for the left most pillar in The Great Hall

Improved online ping when the pause menu is repeatedly opened and closed

Improved the textures for Quan Chi’s Union of Light skin

Adjusted the hood positioning of Scorpion’s UMK3 skin

Resolved an issue that causes Reptile’s hood to turn green when equipped with his UMK3 and MK ’95 skins

General Fixes & Adjustments

Move list corrections & Localization fixes

AI adjustments & improvements

Improvements to Screen Reader functionality

Added T1000 Fighter to Roster

Added Madam Bo Kameo to Roster

Added Outworld Menagerie skins for KItana, Mileena, & Tanya

Added Outworld Gala skins for Li Mei, Reiko, & Shang Tsung

Added MKX skins for Scorpion & Sub-Zero

Fixed several visual issues during brutalities

Character Specific Adjustments

Main Fighters

Baraka

Added new move Desperate Tarkatan

Heel Drop can now be held to perform Heel Smite

Quick Shave (Back Kick) cancel occurs 2 frames later

Butcher (Back Kick, Back Kick, Back Kick) cancel occurs 2 frames later

Slaughter House (Back Kick, Back Kick, Back Kick, Back Kick, Back Kick, Back Kick) has 1 less frame of hit advantage

Fixed some Kameo Ambush Attacks not being possible during Slaughter House

General Shao

Added new move Smoldering Wrath

Havik

Helping Hand when used more than once in a combo will no longer perform second or third hits

Johnny Cage

Ball Buster brutality can be performed closer to the corner

Fixed audio issue that could cause crowd cheering to linger during a Fatality or Animality

Kenshi

Added new move Soul Exit

Summon Ancestor duration is now 10 seconds (was 15 seconds)

Ancestor can now be hit by attacks that affect opponent’s Kameos

Ancestor is now vulnerable to attacks during the startup and recovery of Teamwork on block or miss

Ancestor is now vulnerable to attacks during the startup and recovery of Ancestral Assist on block or miss

Fixed animation blending issues with Ancestor when Teamwork or Ancestral Assist is blocked or misses

Fixed incorrect visual effect appearing when Ancestral Assist is blocked

Ancestor recovers 8 frames faster after Teamwork is blocked or misses

Ancestor recovers 7 frames faster after Ancestral Assist is blocked or misses

Demon Drop and Enhanced Demon Drop has 5 more frames of block stun with increased pushback on block

Silencing Souls (Away + Back Punch, Back Punch) now has a different hit reaction

High Kick (Front Kick) now has a different hit reaction

Face Breaker (Back Kick) does 50 damage (was 70)

Heighten Senses (Back Kick, Back Kick) now has a different hit reaction and increased hitbox when opponent is in a combo

Kitana

(Air) Reverse Fan Toss now only destroys projectiles when Enhanced

Fixed (Air) Reverse Fan Toss attack appearing from incorrect side if opponent switches sides with Kitana at specific timing

Mileena

Added new move Krazed Tarkatan

Raiden

Electric Overcharge now detonates automatically 2 seconds faster

Fixed issue with Electric Overcharge lingering after a Fatal Blow is performed

Fixed issue with Electric Overcharge audio lingering when interrupted

Reiko

Increased health by 50

Added new follow-up to Charging Pain, “Pain Reaper”

Charging Pain Delay Cancel now recovers 7 frames faster

(Air) Reap The Whirlwind has 2 more frames of hit advantage

Push Kick (Away + Front Kick) now causes 6 more frames of hit stun

Smoke

Fixed issue causing Smoke to remain invisible longer than intended if opponent blocks Vicious Vapors while invisible

Sub-Zero

Added new moves Polar Palm and Permafrost Palm

Fixed animation issue when hitting opponent with two freeze attacks in a combo

Shang Tsung

Pulse Check (Front Punch, Back Punch, Back Kick) hitbox increased when done in a combo

Spinning Spikes now has no gravity scaling when used up to two times in a combo

Double Skull second hit does 10 more damage

Triple Skull second & third hit do 10 more damage

Enhanced Straight Skull, Enhanced Double Skull, & Enhanced Triple Skull does 10 more damage on all hits

(Air) Straight Skull does 20 more damage

(Air) Enhanced Straight Skull does 20 more damage on first hit, 10 more damage on second hit

Kameo Kopy used on Darrius or Ferra is now considered airborne when visually in the air

Opponent is now considered airborne while visually in the air during Back Throw

Enhanced Kameo Copy can now only be used 4 times in a combo

Fixed Havik’s Enhanced Blood Bath debuff not clearing when morphing back into Shang Tsung

Tanya

Karma (Towards + Back Punch, Front Punch, Front Punch) all hits now cause ground bounce reaction when used on airborne opponent

Seeking Guidance level 1 charge now takes 18 seconds to decay (was 12 seconds)

Seeking Guidance level 2 charge now takes 24 seconds to decay (was 12 seconds)

Enhanced Seeking Guidance now always gives level 2 charge, recovers 6 frames faster, and can 2in1 cancel into basic Attacks

Enhanced Seeking Guidance when performed in a combo now has damage scaling

Omni-Man

Fatal Blow can now be performed while in the air

Follow-up hit for Like An Ant now only occurs if Back Kick is held

Opponent is considered knocked down 12 frames later during Back Throw

Fixed some Kameo Ambush Attacks not being possible during Viltrumite Stance

Peacemaker

Increased health by 50

Homelander

Fixed some Kameo Ambush Attacks not being possible during flight

Noob Saibot

Fixed audio issue with Enhanced Shadow Ghostball being delayed

Ghost Face

Fixed some Kameo Ambush Attacks not being possible during Psychotic Rush & Psychotic Dive

Fixed incorrect animation playing if player holds certain inputs while performing Back Throw

Conan

Fixed some Kameo Ambush Attacks not being possible during Destroyer’s Drop

Fixed visual issue that could cause abrupt movement if Conan is defeated by a juggle combo while Crom’s Curse is active

Fixed Kameo Cyrax’s Self-Destruct causing an extra bomb to appear if used to defeat Conan while Crom’s Curse is active

Fixed several attacks causing mistimed visual and audio effects during Crom’s Curse resurrection

Kameo Fighters

Frost (Kameo)

Ice Wall starts up 19 frames faster

Ice Krash follow up to Ice Wall refill delay reduced to 1 second (was 6 seconds) and increased recharge rate

Ice Krash follow up to Ice Wall will now always face the Ice Wall

Goro (Kameo)

Raise The Roof refills Kameo gauge faster after use

Dead Weight refill delay reduced to 1 second (was 4 seconds) and increased recharge rate

Fixed issue with Shokan Stomp interrupted in specific situations not applying any damage scaling

Jax (Kameo)

When Gotcha Grab hits an opponent’s kameo the refill delay is reduced to 1 second (was 6 seconds from activation)

When Gotcha Grab misses it no longer has a refill delay (was 6 seconds from activation)

Fixed damage scaling not applying if Quad-Slam is interrupted

Sareena (Kameo)

Fixed Old Moon being unable to hit opponent after it is reflected by Conan’s Atlantean Bulwark

Scorpion (Kameo)

Fixed lingering visual effects if Aura Of Flame is used to defeat an opponent

Stryker (Kameo)

Added new move Rapid Fire

Sub-Zero (Kameo)

(During Arctic Armor) Kold Shoulder refill delay reduced to 0.66 seconds (was 1.5 seconds) and increased recharge rate

Shujinko (Kameo)

Fixed Ghost Face’s Backstage Pass missing when done in the corner at certain spacing

Mavado (Kameo)

Adjusted Mavado Ambush Attack window in several reactions

Tremor (Kameo)

Added new moves Crystal Crag, Crystal Vault, and Crystal Heave

Ground Pound second hit now starts up 2 frames faster and has 3 more active frames

Transmute Down now has the same cancel timing as Transmute Up

At this time, it’s unclear whether there will be additional fighters released for Mortal Kombat 1, or if T-1000 now completes the game’s roster. At the very least, we can expect to see skins based on the live-action Mortal Kombat 2 movie, which will be added later this year.

