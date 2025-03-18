Mortal Kombat 1 Terminator T-1000 Update Live, Patch Notes Released

The latest update is now live for Mortal Kombat 1, and for players that purchased the Khaos Reigns expansion, it means that T-1000 is now playable in the game. Alongside the Terminator 2 villain, Madam Bo has also been added as the game’s latest Kameo Fighter. The developers at NetherRealm Studios have said that players will need to update the game in order to access these 2 new additions, and today’s update also contains a bunch of fixes across various platforms. Last but not least, there have also been tweaks to several existing characters, including Kitana, Peacemaker, Johnny Cage, and more.
As previously noted, T-1000 and Madam Bo are only available today for those with early access. For everyone else, the 2 characters will not be made available until March 28th. On that day, players can purchase them individually, if they decided they wanted to skip out on some of the other content that appeared in the Khaos Reigns expansion. It’s unclear how many players actually take advantage of this option, but for Terminator fans that might not be as keen on Ghostface or Conan the Barbarian, it’s nice to have the option. Regardless of whether you bought Khaos Reigns, you can still look forward to a bunch of changes. Full patch notes from the game’s official website can be found below:
PC, Steam & Epic Games Store
- Added Ray Tracing Quality option via Settings > Graphics section with Low/Medium/High values offered
- Optimized various gameplay and cinematic sequences when Raytracing is enabled
- Optimized PSO Shader Cache background flow when users opt to cancel generation step on boot
- Allow access to Online Matchmaking modes without title restart when PSO Shader Cache generation is completed in the background
- Resolved performance and stability issues when FPS limit is set below 60
- Resolved issues when switching game window between different display devices
- Optimized memory usage to reduce allocation and improve performance
- Improved asset load times in Kustomize and Character Select menus
- Resolved camera issues when using experimental 60 FPS mode
- Improve mouse input selection for various UI sections
- Various edge-case performance issue optimizations
- Resolved Graphic setting menu UI issues
- Various localization updates and fixes
- Resolved various stability issues
Nintendo Switch
- Improved the texture for the left most pillar in The Great Hall
- Improved online ping when the pause menu is repeatedly opened and closed
- Improved the textures for Quan Chi’s Union of Light skin
- Adjusted the hood positioning of Scorpion’s UMK3 skin
- Resolved an issue that causes Reptile’s hood to turn green when equipped with his UMK3 and MK ’95 skins
General Fixes & Adjustments
- Move list corrections & Localization fixes
- AI adjustments & improvements
- Improvements to Screen Reader functionality
- Added T1000 Fighter to Roster
- Added Madam Bo Kameo to Roster
- Added Outworld Menagerie skins for KItana, Mileena, & Tanya
- Added Outworld Gala skins for Li Mei, Reiko, & Shang Tsung
- Added MKX skins for Scorpion & Sub-Zero
- Fixed several visual issues during brutalities
Character Specific Adjustments
Main Fighters
Baraka
- Added new move Desperate Tarkatan
- Heel Drop can now be held to perform Heel Smite
- Quick Shave (Back Kick) cancel occurs 2 frames later
- Butcher (Back Kick, Back Kick, Back Kick) cancel occurs 2 frames later
- Slaughter House (Back Kick, Back Kick, Back Kick, Back Kick, Back Kick, Back Kick) has 1 less frame of hit advantage
- Fixed some Kameo Ambush Attacks not being possible during Slaughter House
General Shao
- Added new move Smoldering Wrath
Havik
- Helping Hand when used more than once in a combo will no longer perform second or third hits
Johnny Cage
- Ball Buster brutality can be performed closer to the corner
- Fixed audio issue that could cause crowd cheering to linger during a Fatality or Animality
Kenshi
- Added new move Soul Exit
- Summon Ancestor duration is now 10 seconds (was 15 seconds)
- Ancestor can now be hit by attacks that affect opponent’s Kameos
- Ancestor is now vulnerable to attacks during the startup and recovery of Teamwork on block or miss
- Ancestor is now vulnerable to attacks during the startup and recovery of Ancestral Assist on block or miss
- Fixed animation blending issues with Ancestor when Teamwork or Ancestral Assist is blocked or misses
- Fixed incorrect visual effect appearing when Ancestral Assist is blocked
- Ancestor recovers 8 frames faster after Teamwork is blocked or misses
- Ancestor recovers 7 frames faster after Ancestral Assist is blocked or misses
- Demon Drop and Enhanced Demon Drop has 5 more frames of block stun with increased pushback on block
- Silencing Souls (Away + Back Punch, Back Punch) now has a different hit reaction
- High Kick (Front Kick) now has a different hit reaction
- Face Breaker (Back Kick) does 50 damage (was 70)
- Heighten Senses (Back Kick, Back Kick) now has a different hit reaction and increased hitbox when opponent is in a combo
Kitana
- (Air) Reverse Fan Toss now only destroys projectiles when Enhanced
- Fixed (Air) Reverse Fan Toss attack appearing from incorrect side if opponent switches sides with Kitana at specific timing
Mileena
- Added new move Krazed Tarkatan
Raiden
- Electric Overcharge now detonates automatically 2 seconds faster
- Fixed issue with Electric Overcharge lingering after a Fatal Blow is performed
- Fixed issue with Electric Overcharge audio lingering when interrupted
Reiko
- Increased health by 50
- Added new follow-up to Charging Pain, “Pain Reaper”
- Charging Pain Delay Cancel now recovers 7 frames faster
- (Air) Reap The Whirlwind has 2 more frames of hit advantage
- Push Kick (Away + Front Kick) now causes 6 more frames of hit stun
Smoke
- Fixed issue causing Smoke to remain invisible longer than intended if opponent blocks Vicious Vapors while invisible
Sub-Zero
- Added new moves Polar Palm and Permafrost Palm
- Fixed animation issue when hitting opponent with two freeze attacks in a combo
Shang Tsung
- Pulse Check (Front Punch, Back Punch, Back Kick) hitbox increased when done in a combo
- Spinning Spikes now has no gravity scaling when used up to two times in a combo
- Double Skull second hit does 10 more damage
- Triple Skull second & third hit do 10 more damage
- Enhanced Straight Skull, Enhanced Double Skull, & Enhanced Triple Skull does 10 more damage on all hits
- (Air) Straight Skull does 20 more damage
- (Air) Enhanced Straight Skull does 20 more damage on first hit, 10 more damage on second hit
- Kameo Kopy used on Darrius or Ferra is now considered airborne when visually in the air
- Opponent is now considered airborne while visually in the air during Back Throw
- Enhanced Kameo Copy can now only be used 4 times in a combo
- Fixed Havik’s Enhanced Blood Bath debuff not clearing when morphing back into Shang Tsung
Tanya
- Karma (Towards + Back Punch, Front Punch, Front Punch) all hits now cause ground bounce reaction when used on airborne opponent
- Seeking Guidance level 1 charge now takes 18 seconds to decay (was 12 seconds)
- Seeking Guidance level 2 charge now takes 24 seconds to decay (was 12 seconds)
- Enhanced Seeking Guidance now always gives level 2 charge, recovers 6 frames faster, and can 2in1 cancel into basic Attacks
- Enhanced Seeking Guidance when performed in a combo now has damage scaling
Omni-Man
- Fatal Blow can now be performed while in the air
- Follow-up hit for Like An Ant now only occurs if Back Kick is held
- Opponent is considered knocked down 12 frames later during Back Throw
- Fixed some Kameo Ambush Attacks not being possible during Viltrumite Stance
Peacemaker
- Increased health by 50
Homelander
- Fixed some Kameo Ambush Attacks not being possible during flight
Noob Saibot
- Fixed audio issue with Enhanced Shadow Ghostball being delayed
Ghost Face
- Fixed some Kameo Ambush Attacks not being possible during Psychotic Rush & Psychotic Dive
- Fixed incorrect animation playing if player holds certain inputs while performing Back Throw
Conan
- Fixed some Kameo Ambush Attacks not being possible during Destroyer’s Drop
- Fixed visual issue that could cause abrupt movement if Conan is defeated by a juggle combo while Crom’s Curse is active
- Fixed Kameo Cyrax’s Self-Destruct causing an extra bomb to appear if used to defeat Conan while Crom’s Curse is active
- Fixed several attacks causing mistimed visual and audio effects during Crom’s Curse resurrection
Kameo Fighters
Frost (Kameo)
- Ice Wall starts up 19 frames faster
- Ice Krash follow up to Ice Wall refill delay reduced to 1 second (was 6 seconds) and increased recharge rate
- Ice Krash follow up to Ice Wall will now always face the Ice Wall
Goro (Kameo)
- Raise The Roof refills Kameo gauge faster after use
- Dead Weight refill delay reduced to 1 second (was 4 seconds) and increased recharge rate
- Fixed issue with Shokan Stomp interrupted in specific situations not applying any damage scaling
Jax (Kameo)
- When Gotcha Grab hits an opponent’s kameo the refill delay is reduced to 1 second (was 6 seconds from activation)
- When Gotcha Grab misses it no longer has a refill delay (was 6 seconds from activation)
- Fixed damage scaling not applying if Quad-Slam is interrupted
Sareena (Kameo)
- Fixed Old Moon being unable to hit opponent after it is reflected by Conan’s Atlantean Bulwark
Scorpion (Kameo)
- Fixed lingering visual effects if Aura Of Flame is used to defeat an opponent
Stryker (Kameo)
- Added new move Rapid Fire
Sub-Zero (Kameo)
- (During Arctic Armor) Kold Shoulder refill delay reduced to 0.66 seconds (was 1.5 seconds) and increased recharge rate
Shujinko (Kameo)
- Fixed Ghost Face’s Backstage Pass missing when done in the corner at certain spacing
Mavado (Kameo)
- Adjusted Mavado Ambush Attack window in several reactions
Tremor (Kameo)
- Added new moves Crystal Crag, Crystal Vault, and Crystal Heave
- Ground Pound second hit now starts up 2 frames faster and has 3 more active frames
- Transmute Down now has the same cancel timing as Transmute Up
At this time, it’s unclear whether there will be additional fighters released for Mortal Kombat 1, or if T-1000 now completes the game’s roster. At the very least, we can expect to see skins based on the live-action Mortal Kombat 2 movie, which will be added later this year.
How do you feel about this update for Mortal Kombat 1? Have you been looking forward to the release of T-1000? Share your thoughts with me directly on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!