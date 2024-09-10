Mortal Kombat 1 Shows Off Brutal Noob Saibot Fatality, Animality in New Trailer

When Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns releases on September 24th, the DLC will feature several new additions to the roster, including Noob Saibot. The villain is one of the most beloved in Mortal Kombat history, and NetherRealm Studios is starting to pull back the curtain on what to expect. Today, the company dropped a gameplay trailer for the character, which also offers a glimpse at how he fits into the MK1 storyline. Like the gameplay trailer for Cyrax, this one ends on one of the game's new Animalities, in which Noob Saibot can be seen transforming into a crocodile!

The new trailer for Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns can be found below.

From the looks of things, Noob Saibot's Animality is based on his classic "Make a Wish" Fatality from Mortal Kombat 9. The original version of that Fatality had Noob Saibot splitting his opponent in half by grabbing one leg, and having his shadow clone grab the other. In Noob Saibot's Mortal Kombat 1 trailer, we can see Noob Saibot turn into a crocodile before chomping down on one of Liu Kang's legs, while a shadow clone crocodile grabs the other. The trailer ends too quickly for us to see the final results, but the implication is pretty heavy!

While Noob Saibot has long been considered a villain in MK lore, today's trailer seems to suggest that he could end up a hero in Khaos Reigns. At one point in the trailer, we can see Liu Kang telling Noob Saibot that this is "what you are meant to do." Noob Saibot replies that he is "not allowed to desire a different future," as the image shifts to Sub-Zero and Scorpion. The brothers Bi-Han and Kuai Liang appear to be at peace, though the scene lasts for just a brief moment before shifting to a scene of Bi-Han giving instructions to Cyrax and and Sektor. That's the same scene we saw play out in Cyrax's gameplay trailer, ahead of their attack on Kuai Liang's wedding. Luckily, we don't have to wait much longer to see how this will all play out!

