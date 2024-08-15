Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns Reveals Epic Cyrax Gameplay and Story Trailer

Next month, Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns will be released, and when it arrives, players can look forward to the additions of Cyrax and Sektor. A new trailer was released today by developer NetherRealm Studios, offering a closer look at Cyrax’s gameplay, while also providing a bit of information about her backstory. The trailer begins with Cyrax and Sektor being dispatched by Bi-Han to attack the wedding of Kuai Liang. This prompts the trailer’s best line, with Johnny Cage proclaiming that “we are not doing the Red Wedding,” in reference to the heartbreaking Game of Thrones episode. Unfortunately, this goes way over the head (hat?) of Kung Lao.

Following that, the trailer shifts into a battle between Cage and Cyrax, giving viewers an idea of her move set. As Ed Boon promised ComicBook at SDCC last month, Cyrax may have seen some big changes, but she still has “the bombs, the missiles, the nets, all that stuff.” We also get a glimpse at a Fatality, as she brutally steps on Johnny Cage’s head, twists to break his neck, leading to a decapitation. She then kicks the head back at Cage’s body, and when it bounces back towards her, smashes it under her foot. Gnarly.

The new trailer for Cyrax can be found below.

The trailer gives us several hints at the overall arc we can expect to see. Clearly, Cyrax and Sektor end up on separate sides before the end of the DLC, and it will be interesting to see how things play out between them. As pointed out by several Mortal Kombat fans on X/Twitter and YouTube, it appears the cameo fighter of Sub-Zero will be getting some changes when Khaos Reigns arrives. However, NetherRealm seems to be keeping quiet about those changes at this time.

Khaos Reigns will be bringing Animalities back to the series, and the trailer’s conclusion gives us a brief tease at the one Cyrax will have. We don’t get to see much of it in action, but Cyrax will transform into a hornet. That actually makes quite a bit of sense given the character’s black and yellow color pattern!

Are you planning to buy the Khaos Reigns DLC for Mortal Kombat 1? What do you think of this gameplay trailer for Cyrax?