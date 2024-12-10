Mortal Kombat 1 Sets Conan the Barbarian Release Date in First Gameplay Video

Mortal Kombat 1 will officially welcome guest fighter and renowned hero Conan the Barbarian to the fighting game on January 21, 2025, Warner Bros. and NetherRealm announced this week. Mortal Kombat boss Ed Boon revealed as much in the very first teaser trailer for Conan the Barbarian which showed him facing off against fellow warrior Shao Kahn. When he’s added in January, Conan the Barbarian will be the second of three guest fighters in Mortal Kombat 1 as part of the Khaos Reigns DLC expansion with Ghostface already out and only the T-1000 left to go.

The first look at Conan the Barbarian in Mortal Kombat 1 can be seen below courtesy of Boon who tweeted out the video Tuesday morning. It’s a very short look at Conan the Barbarian fighting Shao Kahn, and we don’t get to see what his Fatality looks like just yet, but that’s par for the course when it comes to these kinds of Mortal Kombat 1 DLC teasers. Now that the teaser trailer is out there, a longer gameplay video should follow soon enough to show off what more of his moves look like along with one of his Fatalities at the end. Later on, we can expect a more in-depth breakdown of Conan the Barbarian’s moves to be streamed on Twitch ahead of his release in January.

Based on the gameplay shown in the clip, Conan the Barbarian relies heavily on his sword during combat, so it’s unclear if he’s got any sorts of tricks that’ll help him contend with more otherworldly abilities. It’s also still up in the air, at least for now, whether that’s Arnold Schwarzenegger or not who’s voicing Conan the Barbarian. It’s definitely Schwarzenegger’s likeness being used here, and the voice sounds the same, but he was the one character who didn’t have a confirmed voice actor whenever the guest fighter trio was first announced for Khaos Reigns. We’ll update the story accordingly if word is shared that this is indeed Schwarzenegger voicing Conan the Barbarian.

Like other characters that have been released as DLC, the January 21st, release date only applies to those who’ll be playing as Conan the Barbarian via early access through owning the Khaos Reigns expansion. Other killers like Ghostface are part of the Khaos Reigns set as well and are guaranteed for those who bought it, but you can always just buy the fighters individually for about $8 each after the early access period ends.

conan the barbarian in Mortal Kombat 1.

Mortal Kombat 1‘s Conan the Barbarian will be available as an early access DLC fighter starting on January 21st with the fighter available to be purchased after that period ends. The T-1000 from Terminator 2: Judgment Day will follow afterwards to finish up all the Khaos Reigns DLC. Recent rumors have suggested that there are no more plans for Mortal Kombat 1 DLC once the rollout for Khaos Reigns fighters ends, but neither NetherRealm nor Warner Bros. have indicated anything of the sort just to confirm that that’s the case.