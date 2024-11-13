Mortal Kombat 1 Ghostface Trailer Reveals New Fatality, Animality

NetherRealm Studios has revealed a new gameplay trailer for Ghostface in Mortal Kombat 1 prior to the DLC fighter’s arrival next week. Back in September, NetherRealm began the process of releasing its new slate of characters that are part of Kombat Pack 2 for MK1. This resulted in Sektor, Cyrax, and Noob Saibot all launching at once with the promise of more fighters arriving in the months ahead. Now, this release schedule is continuing less than a week with Ghostface from the Scream franchise, and they might be one of the craziest kombatants yet in MK1.

Clocking in at a little more than three minutes, the latest Mortal Kombat 1 gameplay video centers entirely around Ghostface. The trailer shows off virtually all aspects of Ghostface’s moveset including their X-Ray move and second fatality. Ghostface’s animality is also briefly teased at the conclusion of the video and sees the killer transforming into a vulture to finish off their foe in a gory manner.

You can watch the new trailer for Ghostface in Mortal Kombat 1 for yourself right here:

Likely the best part of Ghostface’s inclusion in Mortal Kombat 1 is the many nods that NetherRealm has included to the Scream film franchise. There are a lot of cool callbacks to Ghostface’s appearances in various Scream movies not only with their fatalities, but also their general attacks. Like past Mortal Kombat characters that have been added from classic movies, it’s clear that those at NetherRealm have a lot of passion for Scream and wanted to do Ghostface justice in MK1.

Ghostface is set to release in Mortal Kombat 1 next week on November 19th for all platforms. This initial release will be as “early access” for those who have purchased the entirety of Kombat Pack 2. Anyone then looking to pick up Ghostface on their own as an individual fighter can look to do so the following week on November 26th. Additional Kombat Pack 2 fighters that will join MK1 in the future include the T-1000 Terminator and Conan the Barbarian.