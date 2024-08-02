Mortal Kombat 1 Boss Says “Fingers Crossed” That Arnold Schwarzenegger Will Voice Conan the Barbarian

At San Diego Comic-Con 2024, Mortal Kombat 1 made a huge announcement by revealing the Khaos Reigns DLC, which brings a new story chapter and six new fighters with Kombat Pack 2. The group of fighters will launch with Mortal Kombat fan favorites Noob Saibot, Cyrax, and Sektor, but will also feature three crossover fighters from several popular films. Ghost Face (Scream) Conan the Barbarian, and T-1000 (Terminator) will all be joining Mortal Kombat 11 over the next few months, giving fans plenty of new content to jump into beyond the new story chapter. Importantly, it’s been confirmed that actor Robert Patrick is coming in to voice his iconic T-1000 character. That left fans wondering if Arnold Schwarzenegger would do the same for Conan. Mortal Kombat creator Ed Boon sat down for an interview with ComicBook at SDCC and provided a disappointing, but hopeful answer.

You can hear Boon’s full answer in the clip above, but the gist is that the Mortal Kombat creator isn’t sure if the team can work out all the kinks to bring Schwarzenegger into the studio. When asked, Boon said, “I don’t know yet. We couldn’t get him to do Terminator. That was always a challenge….fingers crossed.”

That’s disappointing to hear, but he’s not wrong that finding time to get into Schwarzenegger’s schedule is difficult. However, the “fingers crossed” comment leaves room for it to happen. It’s worth noting that Schwarzenegger did provide his voice for Predator: Hunting Grounds in 2020, which launched after Mortal Kombat 11. It’s tough to say, but he might be more open to appearing in video games at this point. Unfortunately, we’ll have to wait and see if the team at NetherRealm can make it happen.

The good news is that Boon confirmed the team was able to get Patrick for T-1000 and Roger L. Jackson for Ghost Face. Jackson served as the original voice of the character in Scream and has become a prolific video game voice actor over the last few decades. Players will recognize him as Harkin from Mass Effect, Ichabod Crane from The Wolf Among Us, and Lawrence Higgs from Fallout 4, among dozens of other roles. Plus, he voices Mojo Jojo in The Powerpuff Girls, so he’s certainly got a ton of voice-acting chops.

Mortal Kombat 1 is available now on PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. The Khaos Reigns pack drops on September 24th and the guest characters will be released further down the line.