Mortal Kombat 1 Leak Essentially Confirms Ghostface as DLC Fighter

A new leak seems to have all but verified that Ghostface from the Scream franchise will be coming to Mortal Kombat 1 as a DLC fighter. At this point in time, MK1 is nearing the end of its first Kombat Pack. Homelander, the latest DLC character in the game, finally became available this week and will be followed by Takahashi Takeda to close out the Kombat Pack. Assumedly, another Kombat Pack will then start to roll out for Mortal Kombat 1 afterward, much as it did with Mortal Kombat 11, and Ghostface will seemingly be one character arriving in this wave of content.

As part of the latest update for Mortal Kombat 1, new voice lines were found by data miners to have been added to the game. Notably, one of these lines of dialogue happens to see the character Mileena using Ghostface's name, which suggests that the character will be coming to MK1 down the road. For now, NetherRealm Studios hasn't announced any additional fighters for the game outside of those in the Kombat Pack, but it's becoming increasingly clear that plans are in motion behind the scenes.

Believe it or not, this isn't the first time that Ghostface specifically has been rumored for Mortal Kombat 1. Last year, director Ed Boon posted a photo on social media that contained many iconic horror characters, some of which have appeared in past Mortal Kombat games. Ghostface also appeared on this image but contained a question mark over his face. The implication here is that Ghostface could be bound for MK1, which is now looking incredibly likely.

If NetherRealm Studios does soon announce its next phase of DLC for Mortal Kombat 1, it could happen as early as tomorrow. On June 7, Geoff Keighley's Summer Game Fest event is set to take place and promises to share updates on a variety of different games. Mortal Kombat 1 isn't guaranteed to show up during the broadcast by any means, but Boon did appear on this same stage last year to show off gameplay footage for the first time. Assuming that MK1 again plays a part in Summer Game Fest, we could see which other DLC fighters might be in the works for the title.