Mortal Kombat 1 Ermac Gameplay Trailer Releasing This Week

Mortal Kombat 1 is set to add Ermac sometime this spring, which means presumably some between now and the end of May. Ahead of this, creative director on the game, Ed Boon, has announced that the first gameplay trailer for Ermac is dropping this week. When exactly this week -- and whether it will be alongside a release date for the character -- we don't know, but Mortal Kombat 1 fans can pencil into their calendars seeing the Kombat Pack 1 character this week.

"30-plus years ago we were working on the very first Mortal Kombat game," reads a tweet from Ed Boon relaying the news. "The game's software, had sections of code that it (theoretically) should never reach/execute. If it did, it incremented a counter that would log the Error. We also made a 'Game Audits' screen where we could check this counter in arcades. To keep each log short, I wrote an assembler Macro that would call all the necessary functions in one line of code. The macro was called Ermac.. short for Error Macro. Unfortunately or fortunately, we listed the number of Ermacs that occurred directly after the log/number of times players fought against Reptile, who was a hidden fighter in the first Mortal Kombat. This (of course) made players speculate that Ermac was another hidden character, like Reptile. Soon rumors of Ermac became stuff of legend with players insisting they fought against him. They didn't.

Boon continues: "In Mortal Kombat 2 we made Reptile a playable fighter and added three new hidden fighters: Smoke, Jade and Noob Saibot. But some players were still looking for Ermac. For MK3 we decided to turn some of the myths into reality, starting with Animalities. Finally in Ultimate MK3 (running out of colors) we finally added Ermac as an actual (red ninja) fighter in the roster. Over the years he has made a number of appearances in MK games. Now he has a full story/history and is part of the MK lore. We never (as in ever) would have guessed this red ninja with a ridiculous name would end up such a big part of Mortal Kombat's history and still be kicking over 30 years later! But here we are, as he is about to join the roster of Mortal Kombat 1."

Of course, we will keep you updated if a precise date is provided. Because one has not been provided yet, it may be safe to assume the trailer will be towards the end of the week, but this is just speculation. Whatever the case, when Ermac is fully revealed it will likely be alongside a new Kameo fighter, again though, this is just speculation.