Mortal Kombat 1 Homelander Update Released, Patch Notes Revealed

The major June update for Mortal Kombat 1 that adds Homelander as the game's latest fighter has been released. In all likelihood, Homelander, the antagonist from The Boys, has been the most-anticipated DLC character in MK1 up until this point. Now, Homelander is finally available to play in early access alongside a number of other sweeping alterations that have now landed in the fighting game.

Available to download now across PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC, this new update for Mortal Kombat 1 is one of the biggest we've seen in all of 2024. The most notable addition here is obviously Homelander himself, who becomes playable for those that have purchased the MK1 Kombat Pack. His full release will then transpire next week on June 11. Other than this, NetherRealm Studios has made balance changes to nearly every fighter on the game's roster while also making some notable overhauls to Invasions.

You can view all of the changes that have come to Mortal Kombat 1 today in the extensive patch notes attached down below.

Mortal Kombat 1 June 2024 Update Patch Notes

PC Steam & Epic Games Store

Updated Intel XeSS to 1.3, including support for 6 Upscaling Quality presets and XeSS Native Anti-Aliasing on supported hardware

Various fixes to improve game stability

General Fixes & Adjustments

Move list corrections & Localization fixes

AI adjustments & improvements

Improvements to Screen Reader functionality

Added Homelander Fighter to Roster

Added Mileena announcer

Added Earthrealm skins for Kitana, Mileena & Reptile

Added Deadly Hybrid skin for Mileena, Titan skin for Li Mei, & Festival Disguise skin for Quan Chi

Adjusted pushback distance during start-up of throws at very close range

Fixed several visual issues during brutalities

Fixed an issue causing several attacks against airborne opponents to cause the hit reaction to start lower to the ground than expected

Fixed issue that could cause special move cancels to not be possible if the player was moving the Right Stick at certain timing

Fixed several instances of facial animations lingering longer than intended

Fixed an incorrect visual effect occurring when a Kameo is interrupted by a Breaker or during a Summon attack

Adjusted Round Number UI for Round 2 & later rounds start to better match the Fight announcer

Invasions

Added ability to turn around while traversing between Encounters

Added ability to preview rewards before a Boss Fight

Added additional reward information to Seasonal Towers

Added Elemental advantage & disadvantage indicators on some Encounters

Increased inventory slots for Talismans & Relics

Fixed Johnny Cage Hype meter and Geras Hourglass meter remaining on screen after they are defeated in an Endurance fight

Fixed some Talisman attacks used during Finish Him causing the opponent to use an incorrect animation

Fixed an issue causing incorrect elements to display during Character Trials

Fixed an issue that could allow Maximum Damage to occur in the Wu Shi Academy Practice Mode

Fixed some rare instances of Maximum Damage triggering unexpectedly

Fixed an issue that caused certain modifiers to unexpectedly prevent attacks from hitting the opponent

Kustomize Mode

Fixed visual issues that could occur by repeatedly pressing the Change Pose button while in Photo Mode

Fixed rare issue that could cause the game to become unresponsive if you hover on a character then quickly select a different one with specific timing

Character Specific Adjustments

Main Fighters

Geras

Bulldozer (Back Punch, Front Punch, Back Punch) is now considered airborne when Geras is visually off the ground

During Slab Returnal (Towards + Front Punch, Back Punch, Front Punch + Front Kick) both characters are considered airborne when the attack hits until they land on the ground

During Back Throw both characters are considered airborne when Geras hops in the air

Fixed issue in Practice Mode where repeatedly performing special moves over a really long period of time could cause the game to become unresponsive

Havik

Neoplasm & Enhanced Neoplasm are no longer destroyed if he is interrupted by his own Kameo

Kenshi

Ancestral Guard is now considered airborne when Kenshi is visually off the ground

Kung Lao

Human Weapon (Away + Back Punch, Back Kick) is now considered airborne when Kung Lao is visually off the ground

Get Back (Back Kick, Back Kick) is now considered airborne when Kung Lao is visually off the ground

Johnny Cage

Cagenado (Back Kick, Back Kick) is now considered airborne when Johnny Cage is visually off the ground

Li Mei

Against The Rope (Back Punch, Front Punch, Back Kick) & Calculated (Back Kick, Front Kick, Back Kick) are now considered airborne when Li Mei is visually off the ground

Fixed issue that was causing incorrect visual effects and excessively long knockdown animation after hitting an opponent with Enhanced Chain Reaction

Mileena

Fixed issue that could cause opponents to move through Mileena briefly after landing from Teleport Down

Nitara

Fixed Leap of Faith being unable to hit airborne Kameos

Reiko

Reiko is now considered airborne when he is off the ground during the hit animation of Pale Rider and Enhanced Pale Rider

Fixed issue with Practice Mode Frame Data display not working with Retaliation

Scorpion

Fixed rare issue that could cause Scorpion to be briefly outside the arena boundaries after landing from (Air) Enhanced Flame-Port

Smoke

Fixed issue that could cause ducking opponents to briefly turn around when Face Walk (Towards + Back Kick) is performed at very close range

Tanya

Fixed issue that could cause ducking opponents to briefly turn around when Spinning Splits Kick is performed at very close range

Omni-Man

Fixed camera issues that could sometimes occur if Back Throw is interrupted at specific timing

Fixed camera issue that could occur if Back Throw is used to defeat the opponent

Quan Chi

Zone Of Fear will no longer end early if a Summon Kameo move is performed

Peacemaker

Fixed issue that could cause Ground-Air Offensive and Beautiful Bird Bullet to use an incorrect animation when the opponent and their Kameo are on screen at the same time

Ermac

Adjusted hit region of Mass Driver (Back Punch, Front Punch)

Fixed issue that could cause throws to not grant first hit bonus if Death's Embrace is active

Fixed issue with Practice Mode Frame Data display not working with (Air) Suspended Animation

Fixed visual issues that could occur from Yurei (Back + Front Kick) being interrupted early

Fixed visual issues that could occur with Witch Slam being interrupted at specific timing

Kameo Fighters

Kung Lao (Kameo)

Fixed Buzz Saw not having sound effects when it travels across the ground if it is delayed

Sareena (Kameo)

Sareena will no longer sometimes remain on screen when doing Jataaka's Kurse with specific timing when a round ends

Sektor (Kameo)

Fixed Up Rocket directional inputs being reversed while performing certain attacks

Shujinko (Kameo)

Fixed several Mimic & Kopy Kat abilities facing the opponent unexpectedly when switching sides

Fixed Shujinko's partner not taking damage if he is hit after performing several of Li Mei's Mimic & Kopy Kat abilities

Mimic Lightning Port stolen from Raiden has 2 more frames of start-up and recovers 1 frame faster

Fixed camera issue when Shujinko perform's Omni-Man's Flatter Tiebreaker

Khameleon (Kameo)

Fixed visual issue that could cause Khameleon to be invisible during Jade Disguise Breaker

Mavado (Kameo)