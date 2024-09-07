Mortal Kombat 1 Shows Off New Stage and Updated Sektor Story

Mortal Kombat 1 is getting its big Khaos Reigns expansion soon on September 24th, and ahead of that release, NetherRealm has been showing off more of one fighter in particular: Sektor. We got to see one of Sektor's Fatalities just this week where she takes her opponent into space before slamming them back onto the ground, and now, we've also gotten some insights into the character's updated lore to explain what her place and purpose is in this current Mortal Kombat timeline. Through Sektor's gameplay showcase, Mortal Kombat 1 players also got a new look at another stage called the "Maze."

Sektor is one of several returning Mortal Kombat characters included in the DLC alongside Cyrax, and Noob Saibot with Ghostface, Conan the Barbarian, and the T-1000 Terminator. The big change with both Sektor and Cyrax as far as the Mortal Kombat 1 timeline is concerned is that both have been gender-swapped as they've previously been depicted as male androids or humans. This time, they're both female characters who are presented as humans wearing these Iron Man-like suits.

Known as the "Master Armorer of the Lin Kuei" in this Mortal Kombat timeline, Sektor's new lore was shared online alongside the gameplay showcase:

"Sektor grew up immersed in Lin Kuei culture," Sektor's new lore explained. "Her mother was a leading warrior, her father was its Master Armorer. Sektor marveled at his flawless work. Apprenticing with him, she eventually surpassed her father's skills. When he retired, she took his place. But Sektor also wanted to honor her mother's legacy. Now her vast knowledge of weaponry and her formidable martial skills make Sektor a kombatant like no other. Sensing Sektor was a kindred spirit, Sub-Zero shared with her his grand vision for the Lin Kuei's future. She joined his efforts immediately. Now Sub-Zero's most trusted lieutenant, Sektor will force the Lin Kuei to evolve. Those who cannot change will be eliminated."

And finally, the Maze. The new Mortal Kombat 1 stage was an extra preview thrown in the Sektor showcase and can be seen in the livestream above during a match between Sektor and Tanya.

Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns releases on September 24th.