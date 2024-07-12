Mortal Kombat 1 Getting Takeda Gameplay and an Update with “Significant” Buffs Soon

With Mortal Kombat 1‘s first Kombat Pack coming to an end soon, Mortal Kombat players have quite a bit to look forward to in the next few weeks. Takeda himself will be released on July 23rd, and ahead of that date, we’re getting gameplay for the final Kombat Pack fighter much sooner on Monday, July 15th. In addition to the new fighter, Mortal Kombat 1 boss Ed Boon has also confirmed that there’ll be an update releasing alongside Takeda that includes some “significant” improvements for several different Mortal Kombat fighters.

The gameplay reveal was confirmed on Friday with a small snippet of battle between Takeda and Peacemaker teased. Takeda had Ferra on his side, the final Kameo fighter who’s set to be released at the same time as Takeda later this month, while Peacemaker had Janet Cage as his Kameo. The pairs stop short of actually fighting, but we’ll see more of Takeda’s gameplay and presumably one of his Fatalities come Monday. Takeda will also be playable even sooner than his July 23rd release date, Boon said, but only for those who are attending this year’s EVO event in Las Vegas that’s taking place next week.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In addition to the releases of Takeda and Ferra, the last DLC fighters from the first Kombat Pack will also be accompanied by an update. Boon shared a list of changes for different fighters which can all be found below, though we’ll have to wait until the actual patch notes are shared to see precisely what’s changing.

Early Look at Mortal Kombat 1‘s Next Update

Nitara (some SERIOUS buffs)

Li Mei (new pop-up combo string)

Quan Chi (new portal boot kick)

Scorpion (buff to EX-teleport)

Krazy buff to uppercut jump

Frost (new ambush move)

Scorpion (new ambush move)

Sektor (missile improvements)

Cyrax (bomb improvements)

Goro (many new ambush cancel options)

And finally, after all the dust around Takeda, Ferra, and the new update settles, Mortal Kombat 1 players still have one more thing to look forward to: a panel discussing the future of the game. As Mortal Kombat 1 approaches its first anniversary, Boon and NetherRealm are set to discuss what Year 2 holds for the game. The most obvious assumption there is that that’ll include talks of Kombat Pack 2 and the DLC characters that’ll be included in that, though we’ll have to wait until SDCC to learn more about what’s planned.