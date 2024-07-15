Mortal Kombat 1 Reveals Takeda Release Date With New Gameplay Trailer

NetherRealm Studios has today announced the release date for Takeda Takahashi, the next DLC fighter coming to Mortal Kombat 1. Upon the arrival of Takeda in MK1 in just a little more than a week, this will bring about an end to the game’s Kombat Pack, which has added characters that have included Omni-Man, Quan Chi, Ermac, Homelander, and Peacemaker. Currently, NetherRealm is teasing that it already has plans for a second Kombat Pack for MK1 that will be divulged at San Diego Comic Con. Ahead of that reveal, though, we’ve now been given a deeper look at Takeda.

In a nearly three-minute-long trailer, new footage of Takeda in action in Mortal Kombat 1 has been unveiled. The trailer primarily shows off Takeda’s move set, which is quite quick and contains some nuanced air combos. Expectedly, the trailer ends by revealing one of Takeda’s fatalities where he can be seen crushing his opponent to smithereens with his razor-like whips before blasting their remaining head in half.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can watch this Takeda gameplay trailer for yourself right here:

“Similar to his cousin Kenshi, Takeda Takahashi was raised a Yakuza,” says Takeda’s description via an accompanying press release. “Unlike him, Takeda enjoyed this lifestyle. That’s why he was chosen to end Kenshi’s crusade against his masters. The fight mortally wounded Takeda. Unwilling to let his cousin die, Kenshi rushed him to the nearest help: the Shirai Ryu. Even after Takeda was healed, Kenshi wouldn’t release him. He feared that the Yakuza might kill him for failing his mission. Takeda resisted, attempting to escape repeatedly. But as the months passed, he began to appreciate the Shirai Ryu’s selfless commitment to Earthrealm, a contrast to his past lifestyle. Takeda swore to rip up Earthrealm’s underworld by the roots, but he soon learns they are stronger and more tangled than he ever thought possible.”

As for his release date, NetherRealm has confirmed that Takeda will begin rolling out to Mortal Kombat 1 in a little over a week on July 23rd. This launch date will initially only be in “early access” for those who purchased the Premium Edition or full Kombat Pack in MK1. Takeda’s proper launch where he will then be purchaseable individually should come about one week later on July 30th.