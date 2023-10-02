New Mortal Kombat 1 Update Includes Numerous Balance Changes

NetherRealm Studios has today released its latest patch for Mortal Kombat 1 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms. Since releasing in the middle of September, a handful of updates for MK1 have rolled out that have contained a small number of fixes for various problems that players have discovered. Rather than continuing to release smaller updates of this type, though, NetherRealm's newest patch for Mortal Kombat 1 comes with a ton of balance changes for nearly every fighter on the game's roster.

In total, Mortal Kombat 1's new update brings changes or fixes to characters like Ashrah, Havik, and Kung Lao, while Kameo fighters such as Goro, Jax, and Shujinko have also received small alterations. Likely the biggest improvement that NetherRealm has today implemented involves high-parries. As a whole, 16 characters on MK1's roster have received changes when it comes to high-parries, which means that the game's meta might now shift greatly. Outside of these tweaks, a couple of additional bugs have also been solved when it comes to various oddities that have been found.

You can get a look at everything that has been overhauled in today's Mortal Kombat 1 update via the official patch notes below.

Mortal Kombat 1 Patch Notes

General Gameplay Adjustments

Move list corrections

Localization fixes

Fixed an issue that could cause Player 2 to push their opponent away further during certain combo sequences

Fixed an issue that could cause buffered Kombo Attacks Strings & buffered 2in1-cancelled non Enhanced Special Moves to not be performed if a Kameo Ambush attack that can be canceled or branched from was executed with specific timing

Fixed an issue causing some of Stryker's & Sektor's attacks to be unbreakable

Character Specific Adjustments

Ashrah – Fixed an issue that could cause Crushing Knee (Towards + Back Kick) to pass through opponents while attacking

– Fixed an issue that could cause Crushing Knee (Towards + Back Kick) to pass through opponents while attacking Goro (Kameo) - Stomp is now higher priority when it & his partner's attacks hit on the same frame

Stomp is now higher priority when it & his partner's attacks hit on the same frame Havik – Decaying Guard (Back Punch, Front Punch) and Flesh Wound (Back Punch, Back Punch) no longer auto face

– Decaying Guard (Back Punch, Front Punch) and Flesh Wound (Back Punch, Back Punch) no longer auto face Jax (Kameo) - Ground Pound is now higher priority when it & his partner's attacks hit on the same frame

Ground Pound is now higher priority when it & his partner's attacks hit on the same frame Kung Lao – Kung-Kussion will now auto face when done on the landing frame after jumping over an opponent

– Kung-Kussion will now auto face when done on the landing frame after jumping over an opponent Shujinko (Kameo) – Mimic Ice Klone & Ice Ball will no longer be repeated by an opponent hit by Time Stop