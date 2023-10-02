New Mortal Kombat 1 Update Includes Numerous Balance Changes
Get a look at the latest patch notes for Mortal Kombat 1.
NetherRealm Studios has today released its latest patch for Mortal Kombat 1 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms. Since releasing in the middle of September, a handful of updates for MK1 have rolled out that have contained a small number of fixes for various problems that players have discovered. Rather than continuing to release smaller updates of this type, though, NetherRealm's newest patch for Mortal Kombat 1 comes with a ton of balance changes for nearly every fighter on the game's roster.
In total, Mortal Kombat 1's new update brings changes or fixes to characters like Ashrah, Havik, and Kung Lao, while Kameo fighters such as Goro, Jax, and Shujinko have also received small alterations. Likely the biggest improvement that NetherRealm has today implemented involves high-parries. As a whole, 16 characters on MK1's roster have received changes when it comes to high-parries, which means that the game's meta might now shift greatly. Outside of these tweaks, a couple of additional bugs have also been solved when it comes to various oddities that have been found.
You can get a look at everything that has been overhauled in today's Mortal Kombat 1 update via the official patch notes below.
Mortal Kombat 1 Patch Notes
General Gameplay Adjustments
- Move list corrections
- Localization fixes
- Fixed an issue that could cause Player 2 to push their opponent away further during certain combo sequences
- Fixed an issue that could cause buffered Kombo Attacks Strings & buffered 2in1-cancelled non Enhanced Special Moves to not be performed if a Kameo Ambush attack that can be canceled or branched from was executed with specific timing
- Fixed an issue causing some of Stryker's & Sektor's attacks to be unbreakable
Character Specific Adjustments
- Ashrah – Fixed an issue that could cause Crushing Knee (Towards + Back Kick) to pass through opponents while attacking
- Goro (Kameo) - Stomp is now higher priority when it & his partner's attacks hit on the same frame
- Havik – Decaying Guard (Back Punch, Front Punch) and Flesh Wound (Back Punch, Back Punch) no longer auto face
- Jax (Kameo) - Ground Pound is now higher priority when it & his partner's attacks hit on the same frame
- Kung Lao – Kung-Kussion will now auto face when done on the landing frame after jumping over an opponent
- Shujinko (Kameo) – Mimic Ice Klone & Ice Ball will no longer be repeated by an opponent hit by Time Stop
- Fixed issues with the following attacks not working correctly against high parry special moves
- Ashrah
- God's Wrath and Demon's Wrath can now be high parried
- Light Ascension and Dark Ascension can now be high parried
- Baraka
- (Air) Death Spin can no longer be high parried
- Reflex Tester (Back + Front Punch) can no longer be high parried
- Bleeding Foot (Back + Front Kick) second hit can no longer be high parried
- General Shao
- Power Strike can now be high parried
- Fixed parry inconsistency between Devastator and Klassic Kahn. Both can no longer be high parried
- Johnny Cage
- Ball Buster can now be high parried
- Rising Star can now be high parried
- Shadow Kick can now be high parried
- Kenshi
- Sento Stance Lost Way (Forward + Back Punch, Back Punch, Front Punch) can no longer be high parried
- Kung Lao
- Knee Buckle (Back + Front Kick) can now be high parried
- Li Mei
- (Air) Flipping Heel Kick can no longer be high parried
- No Holds Barred (Back + Front Kick, Back Kick) can no longer be high parried
- Nitara
- Enhanced Bad Blood can no longer be high parried
- Raiden
- Electric Fly and (Air) Electric Fly can no longer be high parried
- Rain
- Enhanced Upflow can no longer be high parried
- Geyser can no longer be high parried
- Reptile
- Death Roll can no longer be high parried
- Falling Fangs can no longer be high parried
- Scorpion
- Twisted Kyo can now be high parried
- Shang Tsung
- Old Form Goal Kick (Forward + Font Kick) can no longer be high parried
- Sindel
- Enhanced Low Hairball first hit (kick attack) can now be high parried
- Sub-Zero
- Ice Slide can no longer be high parried
- Tanya
- Drill Kick can now be high parried