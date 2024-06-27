Mortal Kombat 1 Update Reveals Changes for 10 Main Fighters, Patch Notes Released

A new update is now live in Mortal Kombat 1, and players should update their game to the latest version before jumping back in. NetherRealm has made a number of different character adjustments, offering tweaks for a mix of Main Fighters, as well as Kameo Fighters. In total, 10 Main Fighters have seen changes, including favorites like Peacemaker, Johnny Cage, and Reptile. Readers should note that today's patch only relates to the versions on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Steam, and the Epic Games Store. At this time, we don't know when the Nintendo Switch version of Mortal Kombat 1 will receive an update.

Unfortunately, there isn't anything in terms of new Kontent, but recent leaks suggest that more DLC is coming. If those leaks are to be believed, six more DLC fighters are on the way. However, until WB Games and NetherRealm make some kind of announcement, fans will have to settle for updates that focus on the current roster. Full patch notes from then game's official website can be found below.

Character Specific Adjustments

Main Fighters

Geras

Inevitable now has 21 start-up frames (down from 26)

Timefall (Away + Back Kick) now recovers 2 frames faster

Adjusted Hit Regions of Sandstorm making it easier to send the opponent forward

Increased the maximum range that Colliding Worlds (Fatal Blow) can teleport

Havik

Chaos Kick (Back Kick) now recovers 1 frame faster

Dislocated (Front Kick) now has 13 start-up frames (down from 15)

Drop Dead (Towards + Front Punch, Front Kick) now recovers 15 frames faster & has 10 less frames of blockstun

Johnny Cage

Show Off Parry now has 8 start-up frames (up from 6)

Enhanced Show Off Parry now has 4 start-up frames (up from 0) & has 15 more recovery frames

Show Off & Enhanced Show Off can no longer be delayed

Shadow Kick & Enhanced Shadow Kick now has 10 start-up frames (up from 8) & has 2 more frames of recovery on miss

Kitana

Reduced the combo damage scaling of Square Wave & Enhanced Square Wave

Li Mei

The first attack in Pankration Champion (Back Kick, Front Kick, Back Punch, Front Punch) now has 16 start-up frames (down from 19)

Sky Lantern after being ignited by Nova Blast now hits Mid (was High) & causes 10 more blockstun with slightly increased pushback

Lion's Pounce (Towards + Front Kick) now has 3 more active frames & recovers 7 frames faster

Nitara

Must Feed (Front Punch, Back Punch, Back Kick) can now be 2in1 cancelled & does 20 less damage

Reptile

Devastating Blow (Away + Back Punch) now recovers 4 frames faster & has 5 more frames of blockstun

Devastating Blow Charge (Away + Back Punch, Hold Back Punch) & Devastating Blow Charge maximum (Away + Back Punch, Hold Back Punch) now recover 5 frames faster

Tail Of Two Hities (Back Punch, Back Kick) & Sneaky Lizard (Towards + Back Punch, Back Kick) now recovers 3 frames faster on hit & has 5 more blockstun frames

Acid Spit, Enhanced Acid Spit, Acid Spit Ball, & Enhanced Acid Spit Ball now have 5 more blockstun frames

Sub-Zero

Freezing Point (Towards + Front Punch, Back Punch, Front Kick) is now -7 on block (down from -12)

Blistering Blizzard (Back Punch, Front Punch) now recovers 2 frames faster & has consistent combo damage scaling for Airborne & Grounded opponents

Scorpion

Heavy Knee (Towards + Front Kick) cancel frame is now 2 frames earlier & has 1 less recovery frame

Fire Pillar Thrust (Towards + Front Kick, Back Kick) now has 18 startup frames (down from 19)

Peacemaker

Activate Human Torpedo! & Enhanced Human Torpedo! now have 16 start-up frames (up from 12) & 13 more frames of recovery on miss

Activate Human Torpedo! no longer causes stumble animation when blocked & has 10 less frames of blockstun

Beautiful Bird Bullet now has 10 less frames of blockstun with less pushback on block

Ground-Air Offensive now has 5 less frames of blockstun with less pushback on block

Activate Force Field now has 30 more frames of recovery

Anti-Gravity's attack now does 35 damage on block (down from 50)

Kameo Fighters

Kameo Sonya

Leg Grab now has 25 start-up frames (down from 29), hits Overhead (was Mid), & is +1 on block (up from -9)

Kameo Stryker

Fixed an issue where the 2nd Grenade in Low Grenade Toss & High Grenade Toss could sometimes have additional combo gravity

Kuffed now has 9 less frames of recovery on miss, is +1 on block (up from -9), & Stryker reaches slightly farther for the opponent

Kameo Motaro

Adjusted teleport location when Main Fighter isn't facing the opponent

Kameo Mavado

Increased base health value to 250 (from 200)

