Mortal Kombat 1 Update Reveals Changes for 10 Main Fighters, Patch Notes Released
Peacemaker, Reptile, and Johnny Cage are among the Kombatants getting some adjustments.
A new update is now live in Mortal Kombat 1, and players should update their game to the latest version before jumping back in. NetherRealm has made a number of different character adjustments, offering tweaks for a mix of Main Fighters, as well as Kameo Fighters. In total, 10 Main Fighters have seen changes, including favorites like Peacemaker, Johnny Cage, and Reptile. Readers should note that today's patch only relates to the versions on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Steam, and the Epic Games Store. At this time, we don't know when the Nintendo Switch version of Mortal Kombat 1 will receive an update.
Unfortunately, there isn't anything in terms of new Kontent, but recent leaks suggest that more DLC is coming. If those leaks are to be believed, six more DLC fighters are on the way. However, until WB Games and NetherRealm make some kind of announcement, fans will have to settle for updates that focus on the current roster. Full patch notes from then game's official website can be found below.
Character Specific Adjustments
Main Fighters
Geras
- Inevitable now has 21 start-up frames (down from 26)
- Timefall (Away + Back Kick) now recovers 2 frames faster
- Adjusted Hit Regions of Sandstorm making it easier to send the opponent forward
- Increased the maximum range that Colliding Worlds (Fatal Blow) can teleport
Havik
- Chaos Kick (Back Kick) now recovers 1 frame faster
- Dislocated (Front Kick) now has 13 start-up frames (down from 15)
- Drop Dead (Towards + Front Punch, Front Kick) now recovers 15 frames faster & has 10 less frames of blockstun
Johnny Cage
- Show Off Parry now has 8 start-up frames (up from 6)
- Enhanced Show Off Parry now has 4 start-up frames (up from 0) & has 15 more recovery frames
- Show Off & Enhanced Show Off can no longer be delayed
- Shadow Kick & Enhanced Shadow Kick now has 10 start-up frames (up from 8) & has 2 more frames of recovery on miss
Kitana
- Reduced the combo damage scaling of Square Wave & Enhanced Square Wave
Li Mei
- The first attack in Pankration Champion (Back Kick, Front Kick, Back Punch, Front Punch) now has 16 start-up frames (down from 19)
- Sky Lantern after being ignited by Nova Blast now hits Mid (was High) & causes 10 more blockstun with slightly increased pushback
- Lion's Pounce (Towards + Front Kick) now has 3 more active frames & recovers 7 frames faster
Nitara
- Must Feed (Front Punch, Back Punch, Back Kick) can now be 2in1 cancelled & does 20 less damage
Reptile
- Devastating Blow (Away + Back Punch) now recovers 4 frames faster & has 5 more frames of blockstun
- Devastating Blow Charge (Away + Back Punch, Hold Back Punch) & Devastating Blow Charge maximum (Away + Back Punch, Hold Back Punch) now recover 5 frames faster
- Tail Of Two Hities (Back Punch, Back Kick) & Sneaky Lizard (Towards + Back Punch, Back Kick) now recovers 3 frames faster on hit & has 5 more blockstun frames
- Acid Spit, Enhanced Acid Spit, Acid Spit Ball, & Enhanced Acid Spit Ball now have 5 more blockstun frames
Sub-Zero
- Freezing Point (Towards + Front Punch, Back Punch, Front Kick) is now -7 on block (down from -12)
- Blistering Blizzard (Back Punch, Front Punch) now recovers 2 frames faster & has consistent combo damage scaling for Airborne & Grounded opponents
Scorpion
- Heavy Knee (Towards + Front Kick) cancel frame is now 2 frames earlier & has 1 less recovery frame
- Fire Pillar Thrust (Towards + Front Kick, Back Kick) now has 18 startup frames (down from 19)
Peacemaker
- Activate Human Torpedo! & Enhanced Human Torpedo! now have 16 start-up frames (up from 12) & 13 more frames of recovery on miss
- Activate Human Torpedo! no longer causes stumble animation when blocked & has 10 less frames of blockstun
- Beautiful Bird Bullet now has 10 less frames of blockstun with less pushback on block
- Ground-Air Offensive now has 5 less frames of blockstun with less pushback on block
- Activate Force Field now has 30 more frames of recovery
- Anti-Gravity's attack now does 35 damage on block (down from 50)
Kameo Fighters
Kameo Sonya
- Leg Grab now has 25 start-up frames (down from 29), hits Overhead (was Mid), & is +1 on block (up from -9)
Kameo Stryker
- Fixed an issue where the 2nd Grenade in Low Grenade Toss & High Grenade Toss could sometimes have additional combo gravity
- Kuffed now has 9 less frames of recovery on miss, is +1 on block (up from -9), & Stryker reaches slightly farther for the opponent
Kameo Motaro
- Adjusted teleport location when Main Fighter isn't facing the opponent
Kameo Mavado
- Increased base health value to 250 (from 200)
How do you feel about this update for Mortal Kombat 1? Are there any changes you want to see? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp, on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!
Trending Now:
-
1Steam Gives Away $30 Game From 2024 for Free, But Offer Only Lasts 24 Hours
-
2Nickmercs, TimTheTatman Respond to Dr Disrespect's Admission of Messaging a Minor
-
3Here Are The Best LEGO Sets Launching On July 1st, 2024
-
4Deadpool & Wolverine Gets a Second Wave Of Spoilery Funko Pops
-
5Dungeons & Dragons Overhauls Druid's Wild Shape Ability