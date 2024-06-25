Mortal Kombat 1 Leak Seemingly Reveals Next Six DLC Fighters

Earlier this month, a new leak started to make the rounds that one of the next fighters coming to Mortal Kombat 1 will be Ghostface from the Scream franchise. That original leak came about when players dug into the MK1 patch that added Homelander from The Boys to the hit fighting game. The Mortal Kombat 1 community has had a few weeks to look through all of the backend files for that patch and a new leak claims that all six of the next DLC fighters have been uncovered. If this turns out to be true, that means we now know the full roster for Kombat Pack 2 or whatever the developers at NetherRealm call the next DLC drop.

As mentioned this leak comes from datamined files in Mortal Kombat 1. The post alerting the community to the leak came from Twitter user Interloko, who shared a short video looking through all of the files. The video is in Spanish, but you can look through it to see which characters are in the files even if you don't speak the language. That said, you can also just look at the list below to see all of the leaked MK1 characters from the datamine:

Cyrax

Sektor

Noob Saibot

Ghostface (Scream)

Conan the Barbarian

T-1000 (Terminator)

What's intriguing about this list of kombatants is that we know NetherRealm is planning an Aftermath-like story expansion for Mortal Kombat 1. Including Cyrax and Sektor in the next crop of fighters suggests they'll be connected considering they've both spent time as cyborgs in the MK cannon. However, the Aftermath pack only included three new fighters. With that in mind, NetherRealm might split the six characters listed above into the upcoming story expansion and the second Kombat Pack.

Either way, that's a nice selection of new fighters who should be making their way to Mortal Kombat 1 relatively soon. The new leak also claims two new arenas and five announcers have been found in the files, which means this release will be a substantial one. Interestingly, there's no mention of new Kameo Fighters in the leak, but those might be discovered after more digging is done. Regardless, it's good to see that the likeness of Arnold Schwarzenegger is seemingly coming back in the form of Conan the Barbarian after his star-studding performance as the T-800 Terminator in Mortal Kombat 11.

Mortal Kombat 1 is available now on PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.