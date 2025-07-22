“Exciting” Mortal Kombat 1 Updates Teased for After Evo 25

The Mortal Kombat 1 team has sent fans into speculation mode after a recent social media post promised “exciting changes” were coming to the game. There were no further hints given about what these changes could be, so fans have only previous statements and patterns about the franchise to go on when making guesses. While it’s likely that these changes could be more minor in scope, there is some hope that they could refine the game into a better state.

On X, the Mortal Kombat 1 team told players to “stay tuned” and invited suggestions for any potential changes.

We look forward to players showcasing their skills at the highest level at this year’s EVO 25 tournament. Soon after we will be releasing some exciting changes for Mortal Kombat 1. As always, we’d love to hear feedback from the community on potential changes. Stay tuned for more! — Mortal Kombat 1 (@MortalKombat) July 22, 2025

Released in 2023, Mortal Kombat 1 was generally well-received by series fans. However, detractors complained about the glut of microtransactions and frequent buffs or nerfs that ruined the playing experience for their favorite characters. Fans speculate that the developers may be implementing a final game balancing patch to put the game in a stable state for players who will be sticking around.

“NRS historically has done a ‘Final Patch’ for its games that generally refine the meta of the game in some way,” wrote Reddit user effreeti. “MKX got balanced and a rework of how armor worked in the game. MK11 got Kustom Kharakters and was sped up a bit.”

While some fans would have liked some additional content to be added, this seems unlikely given the phrasing used in the announcement. Also, content development for the game is likely still not being supported. The last substantial update to Mortal Kombat 1 was in May, and fans were incensed when NetherRealm announced major development for the title would be ending.

The official X account for Mortal Kombat 1 in May confirmed that there would be “no additional DLC characters or story chapters released from this point on” and that “we will continue to support Mortal Kombat 1 through balance adjustments and fixes.”

“We understand this will be disappointing for fans, but our team at NetherRealm needs to shift focus to the next project in order to make it as great as we possibly can,” said the official Mortal Kombat 1 X account.

Let’s hope that whatever these changes may be, they are enough to inspire fans to return and dive back into the game, leaving it in a solid place for future dedicated players.