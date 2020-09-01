Mortal Kombat 11 Director Shares Cryptic New Tease

✖

Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath creative director Ed Boon has shared a short, cryptic tease about the "future" of MK11 on PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and Google Stadia. Whether this tease involves DLC characters, next-gen versions of the game, or something less consequential, is anyone's best guess. Like always, Boon is purposefully vague, though his follow-up tweet may offer some further clarification.

Taking to Twitter today, Boon -- infamously known to both tease and troll Mortal Kombat fans -- simply tweeted out "I see a tease in our future..." And that's it. What this means, what this is getting at, is unclear, but many seem to think it's a confirmation that something Mortal Kombat will be revealed soon, especially considering the fact that the official twitter account of the video game series chimed in not long after.

Below, you can check out the tease for yourself, as well as the follow-up from the official Mortal Kombat Twitter account:

I see a tease in our future.... — Ed Boon (@noobde) September 1, 2020

Not long after this, Boon shared a new "leak" making the rounds featuring Richard Epcar, the voice of Raiden, speaking during a recent Instagram live stream, saying that Ash Williams is coming to Mortal Kombat 11 soon as part of a new package for the game. This seemed to be a pretty definitive confirmation that the Evil Dead character was finally coming to the fighting game after numerous rumors, reports, and leaks hinting at his inclusion, however, Boon's second Tweet suggests this may not be the case.

While Boon appears to shoot down the leak, he does suggest there are true leaks out there on the Internet right now being buried.

The silver lining to the many "leaks" is ... there are so many wrong ones..... which conveniently drown out the true ones! 👍https://t.co/YkxUhZ79cV — Ed Boon (@noobde) September 1, 2020

As you can see, it's all a bit vague right now, but it appears something is about to happen with Mortal Kombat 11, but it may not involve Ash Williams.

Mortal Kombat 11 and Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath are available via the PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and Google Stadia.

Image Credit, Sebanatic5000.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.