Every ‘Mortal Kombat 11’ DLC Character Reportedly Leaked

Mortal Kombat 11 has had leaks out the wazoo. Since it was announced at The Game Awards in December there’s been leak after leak after leak purporting to be the game’s final roster. They were all wrong, until one wasn’t. And just like that, the game’s entire roster was unveiled before NetherRealm Studios had the chance to fully reveal it. And if that wasn’t bad enough, now it looks like the game’s entire DLC roster has leaked.

Today, Reddit user “LeoNatan” revealed that in the Nintendo Switch files are nine characters listed as DLC content. The user then proceeded to list the characters they found. Of course, a lot of Mortal Kombat players were skeptical, which prompted the Reddit user to provide a guide on how to see the files for yourself. And since then, the files have been verified by another user who followed the guide and found the same files. In other words, there seems to be something to this. So, if you don’t want to spoil the (potential) list of DLC characters, you should stop reading this.

Here are the nine DLC characters listed in the game’s files:

Shang Tsung

Joker

Nightwolf

Sindel

Terminator

Spawn

Ash Williams

Fujin

Sheeva

Of course, every character here should be taken with a grain of salt (minus Shang Tsung, who has already been revealed). While at first glance the leak seems legit, so have many incorrect and fake leaks in the past.

That said, if these are the game’s DLC characters, there’s going to be some very mixed reactions. There’s some good and unexpected picks here that will go over well, but there’s also some fan favorites missing, such as Rain and Reptile. In other words, there’s going to be some hardcore Mortal Kombat fans pitchforking the replies of Ed Boon on Twitter if this turns out to be accurate.

Mortal Kombat 11 is poised to release next week on April 23 via the PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. For more news, media, and information on the highly-anticipated fighting game, be sure to peep all of our previous coverage of the title by clicking right here. And of course, as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and sound off there. What do you think of this list of characters?

