Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Launch Trailer Released

Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath, the recently announced DLC expansion for the popular fighting video game, has released a new launch trailer that gives an even better look at the DLC's story and gameplay. It shows off new playable characters Fujin, Sheeva, and RoboCop as well as some pretty gnarly stage fatalities. Aftermath is scheduled to release for all platforms on which Mortal Kombat 11 is available early next week on May 26th.

If you weren't already aware, Aftermath continues the story of the base game, which is a first for the franchise's DLC. It picks up after the defeat of Kronika in Mortal Kombat 11, with Raiden and Liu Kang set to restart the timeline only to learn that they don't have all the materials in order to do it from the duplicitous sorcerer Shang Tsung. If the launch trailer is any indication, it would seem like Tsung also has his own plots in motion, which shouldn't be terribly surprising.

If you're looking to pick it up, there are actually a couple different ways to buy Aftermath, depending on what you already own. If you already own the base game, or the base game and its DLC, there are several different methods of purchasing Aftermath and its content. The Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Kollection ($59.99) contains the base game, Aftermath, and the previously released Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat Pack in addition to 25 additional character skins. Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath on its own costs $39.99 while Aftermath plus the Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat Pack will retail for $49.99. According to NetherRealm Studios, the physical version of the Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Kollection will be available this coming June in the Americas only.

Additionally, folks that pre-order Aftermath in any of the above combinations will receive the Eternal Klash Skin Pack at launch. The pack features three new character skins in the form of "Unbound Rage" Scorpion, "Son of Arctika" Sub-Zero, and "Kori Power" Frost. The skins should look fairly familiar to fans of the franchise, as they largely draw their designs from past entries.

Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath is scheduled to release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and Google Stadia on May 26th. It is currently available to pre-order wherever such things are sold. As previously mentioned, players can pick and choose which version of the game to grab depending on how much of it they already own. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Mortal Kombat franchise right here.

