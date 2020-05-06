Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Continues the Story of the Base Game

✖

While the fact that RoboCop will feature as a playable guest character in the newly announced Mortal Kombat 11 expansion, Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath, might have stolen the show earlier today, the new expansion also features a franchise first for DLC like this: more story. Historically, "more story" has been the purview of sequels and the like, but Aftermath will apparently buck that trend entirely.

Basically, Aftermath picks up in the, well, aftermath of the story of the base game. After Kronika's defeat, Liu Kang and Raiden are left to restart history, but it would appear they are not entirely equipped to do so. At least, according to the infamous sorcerer and shapeshifter Shang Tsung. Tsung, of course, says that he's the one to actually help them out, as he learned from Kronika. "Fire God Liu Kang, the new keeper of time and protector of Earthrealm, must now enlist the help of unlikely allies and familiar foes to forge a new history as the fate of two worlds hang in the balance," NetherRealm Studios says of the new storyline.

If you're interested in picking up Aftermath, there are several different methods of purchasing its content depending on how much of it you've picked up before. The Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Kollection ($59.99) contains the base game, Aftermath, and the previously released Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat Pack in addition to 25 additional character skins. Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath on its own costs $39.99 while Aftermath plus the Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat Pack will retail for $49.99. According to NetherRealm Studios, the physical version of the Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Kollection will be available this coming June in the Americas only.

Additionally, folks that pre-order Aftermath in any of the above combinations will receive the Eternal Klash Skin Pack at launch. The pack features three new character skins in the form of "Unbound Rage" Scorpion, "Son of Arctika" Sub-Zero, and "Kori Power" Frost. The skins should look fairly familiar to fans of the franchise, as they largely draw their designs from past entries.

Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath is scheduled to release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and Google Stadia on May 26th. As previously mentioned, players can pick and choose which version of the game to grab depending on how much of it they already own. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Mortal Kombat franchise right here.

