‘Mortal Kombat 11’ Reveals Cassie Cage’s Brutal Fatality, And It Hurts

Mortal Kombat 11 has officially added Cassie Cage to the roster and she’s just as much of a badass with firearms as we remember. That being said, her Fatality is one that can be felt world-wide because … well, just watch:

Half Cage, half Blade. She’s got quite the legacy to uphold. Cassie Cage returns in #MK11. //t.co/igz9BQMe2z pic.twitter.com/2moX0WTaDD — Mortal Kombat 11 (@MortalKombat) March 6, 2019

For her finisher, she abandons her guns and goes for a more old fashioned approach with a kick to the nuts. She kicks Kano so hard that his spine literally erupts from his head! We weren’t the only ones feeling this one either, fans reacted immediately to the harsh Fatality:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Getting hit in the nuts and your skeleton comes out. AHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH!!! #MK11 pic.twitter.com/Y05IEYUV40 — Thanh Tran (@TQT1995) March 6, 2019

OMG the fatality made me burst out laughing. 10/10. Amazing. #MK11 #MortalKombat — Joshua Gray (@MrJoshuaGray) March 6, 2019

Rick and Morty crossover confirmed pic.twitter.com/mdJPzshaiN — Bandit Taco (@BanditTaco) March 6, 2019

This has got to be one of my personal favorites revealed thus far, one-upped only by Johnny Cage’s hilarious Hollywood-themed finisher. It’s brutal, it’s efficient, and it keeps up that brutality that we have come to expect from the Mortal Kombat franchise throughout the years.

Mortal Kombat 11 drops in for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC players on April 23d. Pre-order now and not only get Shao Kahn, but also beta access that will kick off on March 28 and will run until the 31st on all platforms.

Thoughts on Cassie’s Fatality? Who has been your favorite reveal thus far? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the new Game of Thrones trailer, Shazam!, WWE Fastlane & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!