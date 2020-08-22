Mortal Kombat 11 Releases Special Joker Event to Celebrate DC FanDome

✖

Mortal Kombat 11 Aftermath has released a "special" Joker event to celebrate DC FanDome. Heading into DC FanDome, which is still ongoing at the moment of writing, many Mortal Kombat fans expected the game show to up with either the reveal of a new DC skins pack or a DC DLC character. For now, this hasn't happened, and it doesn't look like this is going to change. That said, NetherRealm Studios isn't ignoring the event entirely.

Over on Twitter, the official Mortal Kombat account announced that to partake in some company synergy MK11 is running a "special" Joker Tower today for DC FanDome. Unfortunately, that's all the Twitter account reveals. In other words, if there's anything new or distinct about this tower event, it's not disclosed.

To work on that company synergy we're running a special Joker Tower today in celebration of #DCFanDome! #MKAftermath pic.twitter.com/fwgqDv3wkR — Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath (@MortalKombat) August 22, 2020

Again, for now, this is all that's been revealed for DC FanDome. However, with series creative director and creator Ed Boon present at the show, there's a chance the game will resurface with something more pertinent. If this happens, be sure to check back in for all the details.

Mortal Kombat 11 and Mortal Kombat 11 Aftermath are both available via the PS4, Xbox One, PC, Google Stadia, and Nintendo Switch. At the moment of publishing, WB Games and NetherRealm Studios have announced zero plans to bring the best-selling and critically-acclaimed fighting game to PS5 or Xbox Series X.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.