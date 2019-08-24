Mortal Kombat 11 DLC Theory Explains Why Ash Williams Is Missing

According to multiple Kombat Pack #1 leaks, Ash Williams was set to be among the first wave of Mortal Kombat 11 DLC characters on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. But, well, he’s not. Earlier this week, NetherRealm Studios and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment revealed the last two Kombat Pack #1 DLC characters, and it was Joker and Terminator. Not long after the reveal, fans began to scratch their heads wondering where Ash Williams was. And as you would expect, a theory emerged, one that claims Joker replaced Ash in the Kombat Pack #1.

Over on the Mortal Kombat fan website Test Your Might, one eagle-eyed fan noticed that there was an advertisement from the first Kombat Pack that doesn’t feature Joker’s name at all, but rather Ash Williams, suggesting the former replaced the latter.

Joker wasn’t meant to be in the Kombat Pack. He was a last minute exchange for Ash Williams #MK11 pic.twitter.com/v7exHQC73v — SUCC | Sithpost Master (@SithpostMaster) August 21, 2019

Now, I know what you’re wondering, why would this swap happen at the last second? Well, many fans think it’s because with the new Joker movie coming later this year, Warner Bros. pushed to get Joker in first, and so Ash Williams made way. This sounds plausible, but it’s probably not that complicated. There’s also the possibility that scheduling between NetherRealm Studios and actor Bruce Campbell didn’t work out, and so NetherRealm had to pivot. Alas, all we can do is speculate, but it does seem like Ash Williams was originally planned for the first Kombat Pack instead of Joker.

As you will know, Bruce Campbell has outright said Ash Williams won’t be in the game, however, a dataming leak of every DLC character revealed otherwise. Of course, it’s possible that Ash Williams was once planned for the game, but then scrapped, which may explain why he’s in the files, but also why Campbell claims he won’t be in the game. However, if this is true, then why would he be in an advertisement of the first Kombat Pack? This suggests a last-minute switch.

As you can see, it’s all a bit unclear. As mentioned above, the leak from earlier this year — which is five for five so far — claims Ash Williams will be in the game, so maybe we’ll see him in the next Kombat Pack?

Mortal Kombat 11 is available for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. For more news, media, and information on the best-selling fighting game, click here.