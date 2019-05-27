Mortal Kombat 11 DLC Characters Will Be Revealed Next Week

Mortal Kombat 11 launched last month via the PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch, and beyond a little bit controversy regarding the game’s progression, it went really well for developer NetherRealm Studios. The game was received well and sold well. That’s all you can ask for. That said, since launch players have becoming increasingly desperate for more information on what’s next for the game. In other words, what DLC characters will it be adding. At the moment of publishing, the only DLC character NetherRealm has announced is Shang Tsung, who was revealed before launch. But it looks like that will change soon. How soon? Next week.

Taking to Twitter, creative director of the series Ed Boon revealed that — if all goes well — NetherRealm will announce the fighters joining Shang Tsung as part of the game’s first Kombat Pack sometime next week.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Fingers Krossed…. if all goes well, next week we will be announcing the fighters that will be joining Shang Tsung in Mortal Kombat 11’s DLC !! pic.twitter.com/ewaRTZFUji — Ed Boon (@noobde) May 27, 2019

As you can see, Boon suggests that every character part of the first wave of DLC will be revealed all at once. Unfortunately, Boon hasn’t revealed or even hinted who the other DLC fighters could be, but if a previous leak is accurate, then we already know who’s going to be added: Joker, Nightwolf, Sindel, Terminator, Spawn, Ash Williams, Fujin, and Sheeva. Of course, take this list with a grain of salt, like any leak.

Mortal Kombat 11 is available for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. For more news, media, and information on the fighting game, be sure to peep all of our previous coverage of it by clicking right here. And as you wait to hear the game’s DLC characters, check out our list of eight fighters we’d like to see added via DLC.

As always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. What characters would you like to see added to Mortal Kombat 11 as DLC?