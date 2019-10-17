New Mortal Kombat 11 DLC Adds Several Spooky Halloween Skins

Good news, fighting game fans! Mortal Kombat 11 has revealed a new DLC skin pack — specifically, the Masquerade Skin Pack — that adds some spooky goodness to the game in the form of skins for Liu Kang, Jade, and Kabal. A number of video games take the opportunity that Halloween presents to get a little scary, but Mortal Kombat 11 is in the nearly unique position that it can do so in an incredibly brutal fashion, while also being fashionable.

More specifically, the Masquerade Skin Pack includes the skins Calavera Liu Kang, Wicked Witch Jade, and Psycho Killer Kabal per the newly revealed trailer. Given the hue of Jade’s flesh, and the name of the skin, it’s not exactly a stretch to say that it’s a Wizard of Oz reference, but the other two skins appear to be a little more general. You can check out all of them in action in the trailer above.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Kombat just got a bit spooky. Purchase the Masquerade Pack TODAY and play as Wicked Witch Jade, Psyko Killer Kabal and Calavera Liu Kang! #MK11 pic.twitter.com/26kNs4ivOm — Mortal Kombat 11 (@MortalKombat) October 17, 2019

NetherRealm Studios’ Creative Director and co-creator of the Mortal Kombat franchise Ed Boon couldn’t resist getting in on the fun today either.

Witch Jade do you want to play as?pic.twitter.com/3jT25BA8e5 — Ed Boon (@noobde) October 17, 2019

The Masquerade Skin Pack is, according to the trailer, now available. The most recent DLC fighter, The Terminator T-800, released earlier this month. The last announced fighter for this year is Sindel, who is currently scheduled to release on November 26th. Joker and Spawn are set to arrive in the new year on January 28th and March 17th, respectively.

What do you think of Mortal Kombat 11‘s new spooky skins? Do any of them interest you? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Mortal Kombat 11 is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. The Masquerade Skin Pack, as previously noted, is available now. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the video game right here.