Mortal Kombat 11 DLC Trailer Reveals Shang Tsung and The First Kombat Pack

Today, as it teased it would, NetherRealm Studios revealed some DLC characters that will soon be joining the roster of the fighting game on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. More specifically, it revealed the characters that will be a part of the first Kombat Pack: Spawn, Shang Tsung (already announced), Sindel, Nightwolf, and two more. Further, the Chicago-based developer revealed that Shang Tsung will arrive on June 18 for Kombat Pack owners. Then, a week later, the fighter will be made available for standalone purchase to everyone else.

To accompany the announcement, NetherRelam also released a brand-new trailer, but it only features Shang Tsung gameplay. That said, the sorcerer looks awesome, and as you would expect, his fatality looks even better.

As for when the other characters will arrive, who knows. NetherRealm Studios doesn’t say. There’s also two more characters to be revealed, but NetherRealm hasn’t provided an ETA for this either.

As you may know, earlier this year the game’s entire DLC roster leaked, and so far it’s accurate. The leak included Spawn, Sindel, and Nightwolf. It also included Ash Williams, Terminator, Joker, Sheeva, and Fujin, all of who will presumably be revealed later down the line.

Mortal Kombat 11 is available for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. For more news, media, and information on the fighting game, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage of it by clicking right here. And, if you haven’t already, also check out our official review of the game.

“Mortal Kombat 11 is a blast from the past with its inclusion of seasoned characters and their former selves, while also being something for the modern age,” reads a snippet from the review. “Its stellar gameplay, both mechanically and graphically, is easily the best the franchise has ever seen. While there may be an issue when it comes to the Towers of Time, everything from its Story Mode and incredible Custom Character Variation System to the Klassic Towers and going toe-to-toe with players online provides a fighting experience that is unmatched and worthy of being picked up by any combatant, old and new alike.”

