Is Mortal Kombat 11’s Director Teasing Wonder Woman DLC?

Is Wonder Woman coming to Mortal Kombat 11 as a DLC fighter, possibly as one of the two unannounced Kombat Pack 1 additions? Probably not, but some players seem to think so because of a recent tweet from series director Ed Boon. Today, Ed Boon took to Twitter asking “WWW,” which translates to: Where’s Wonder Woman? The tweet is accompanied by a picture of Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman.

So, is this a tease? No, probably not. While Boon is known for his heavy teasing, he’s also known to frequently troll Mortal Kombat players as well. When Boon engages in the former, it’s usually more subtle. Usually. Meanwhile, when Boon trolls, he tends to make it somewhat obvious he’s not actually teasing anything, which he does here. That said, some fans think this is an actual tease. They are probably wrong, but there’s a chance they could be right.

Videos by ComicBook.com

www = Where’s Wonder Woman 😁pic.twitter.com/oWCgZ1VCHp — Ed Boon (@noobde) June 6, 2019

As you may know, Wonder Woman was in NetherRealm Studios last game: Injustice 2. So it’s not out of the realm of possibility she may make a transition to Mortal Kombat, but this seems unlikely.

As you may know, we already know some of the DLC characters coming in the first Kombat Pack: Spawn, Nightwolf, Sindel, and Shang Tsung. Meanwhile, the developer has teased one of the two remaining characters is Ash Williams, which only leaves one spot for Wonder Woman, unless she’s coming in a future Kombat Pack. The problem? She’s not included in the list of leaked DLC characters, which is accurate so far. There’s an Injustice character though, just not Wonder Woman. Rather, according to the leak, Joker will be added to the game.

Mortal Kombat 11 is available for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. For more news, media, and information on the fight, be sure to peep all of our previous coverage of it by clicking right here. In the most recent and related news, yesterday NetherRealm previewed some Shang Tsung gameplay, and he has one gnarly fatality.

As always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. Would you like to see Wonder Woman in Mortal Kombat 11?