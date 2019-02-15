‘Mortal Kombat 11’: Ed Boon’s Latest Tease Sparks New Fighter Speculation, Awesome ‘Queen’ Reactions

Co-creator Ed Boon has been quite active on his Twitter lately both debunking teases and adding a few of his own for Mortal Kombat 11. The latest is a shirt that’s available now captioned “Palette swap” and the Queen homage did not go unnoticed.

Look up to the skies and see…. ….palette swap ninjas. #MortalKombat11 pic.twitter.com/Ck6eghURnc — Ed Boon (@noobde) February 12, 2019

The shirt is available mashing up what we love from Mortal Kombat 11 with that of Queen’s famous Bohemian Rhapsody hit. While some appreciated it for what it is – new merch – others couldn’t help but to think there might be a bigger tease at play here.

I’ve just been fatalitied online on day one…. Ohhhh Ohh Ohhh… pic.twitter.com/ciryopreFE — EpicQuest (@Jayazeal) February 12, 2019

Queen! Which means SINDEL is back pic.twitter.com/3z13EbibKw — REDRUM (@RedRum26) February 12, 2019

Locked in the krypt maybe — ＣＭ ＶＥＮ０Ｍ (@2ndCi7y5aint) February 12, 2019

Rain, Ermac, Reptile, Noob Saibot, Chameleon, Tremor, Smoke, All Ninjas! — MAEL 🐺 (@MaelZombie) February 12, 2019

Though sure the tease angle could arguably be hit — predictions at this point will have a high likelihood of eventually coming true regardless due to the amount of fighters that have yet to be revealed. Boon also stated earlier this month that there are still many more “klassic” fighters still on the way, so basically at this point you might as well just give into the speculation like the rest of us and enjoy the ride.

What do you think about the growing roster so far and do you this is a simple merchandise share or something more? Who else would you like to see a major comeback, classic or otherwise? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!

As for the game itself, Mortal Kombat 11 will arrive on April 23rd for Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC.