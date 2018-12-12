‘Mortal Kombat 11’s’ Ed Boon Jokes About ESRB Rating, Their Response Is On Point

Mortal Kombat has never been a forgiving franchise. Known for its incredible characters, sick fighting moves, and brutal executions – let’s be real, it’s never for going to be given a family-friendly rating. As we’re all still riding high on the official Mortal Kombat 11 news, I probably laughed way more than I should have at a recent exchange between the MK boss himself Ed Boon and the ESRB.

The original Tweet by Boon itself was pretty hilarious – cheeky, but still managed to slide that gameplay footage in there to make us drool all over again:

MK11 …. Rating Pending. So you never know….we might get that E (for Everyone) rating after all. 🤞🏻🤞🏻🤞🏻pic.twitter.com/InjAlpjFob — Ed Boon (@noobde) December 10, 2018

But what really tickled my fancy probably more than it should have was the ESRB’s hilariously exasperated response:

We’re pretty sure that their response was the “Sure, Jan” of the gaming world and maybe it’s just the stress of the holidays, but that was bloody fantastic.

As for the game itself, Mortal Kombat 11 will arrive on April 23, 2019 for Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and PC. According to the Steam’s official listing, we’ve got a lot to look forward to:

“Mortal Kombat is back and better than ever in the next evolution of the iconic franchise. The all new Custom Character Variations give you unprecedented control to customize the fighters and make them your own. The new graphics engine showcasing every skull-shattering, eye-popping moment, brings you so close to the fight you can feel it. And featuring a roster of new and returning Klassic Fighters, Mortal Kombat‘s best in class cinematic story mode continues the epic saga over 25 years in the making.”

The part that sticks out the most about the official listing is the ability to create Custom Character Variations as well as the mention of returning and new fighters! Mortal Kombat 11 seems like it will be the perfect blend of familiarity and new experiences and we’re excited to learn more about what the new fighters have in store!

