‘Mortal Kombat 11’ Video Shows Off Every Fatality

Mortal Kombat 11’s release is just a day away now with the game scheduled to release on April 23rd, and it’s on that day when everyone will be able to pull off their favorite fighters’ most brutal Fatalities. Considering how every fighter has two different finishing moves and the roster is already stacked with characters, it can take some time to see them all. Thankfully, GameSpot has you covered with the video above that shows each one of the Fatalities, one after another in a gory montage of stylish kills.

GameSpot’s video starts with Shao Khan doing his thing with a massive hammer used to knock enemies’ heads around, but you’ll only see his Fatalities when playing as him if you get the DLC character yourself by pre-ordering. Every other character is fair game though, and there are plenty of Fatalities to watch in over 14 minutes of gruesome but still sometimes comical animations.

Many of the Mortal Kombat 11 fighters have had their Fatalities revealed in the past when certain characters were announced, but it was often times only one of the finishing moves that was revealed. Since every character has two to work with, there’s a chance at least half of the content in the video above might be completely new to Mortal Kombat 11 fans.

The video and the Fatalities inside might go by quickly, but Mortal Kombat 11’s developer NetherRealm Studios worked on the moves for months before they were actually created. Game director Ed Boon spoke about the process behind creating Fatalities before and said it involves months of meetings, votes, and planning to create a move. The slow-motion Fatalities were tricky to work with, Boon also said, but the director said they were worth it.

You’ll undoubtedly already have a favorite Fatality after watching the video, but NetherRealm Studios also has their own favorite moves. The studio shared a collection of its favorite Fatalities not long ago.

Mortal Kombat 11 is scheduled to release for the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC platforms on April 23rd, and you can see our full review for the upcoming game here.

