Incredible ‘Mortal Kombat 11’ Fan Art Has Players Begging For Rain

With only just a little over two weeks left until Mortal Kombat 11 arrives to consume the free time of gamers around the world, fans are patiently awaiting more character reveals to fill out the initial 25-fighter roster. That said, Ed Boon has been known to tease fans on social media, especially when it comes to characters that they are passionate about. One such combatant that the teasing has revolved around over recent weeks is Rain, which has certainly divided the community. However, a recent piece of fan art to appear on the Internet has fans pleading with NetherRealm Studios to add Rain to Mortal Kombat 11.

The piece of art comes from none other than brilliant digital artist BossLogic, who shared his recent creation on Twitter. Ed Boon, being the jokester that he is, retweeted the image with a caption reading “What are you doing? That’s just going to push RAIN fans over the edge! Please don’t Retweet, that would be just mean!”

RT @Bosslogic Rain! #MK11 #mkkollective @noobde Me: What are you doing? That’s just going to push RAIN fans over the edge! Please don’t Retweet, that would be just mean! pic.twitter.com/T9LuPD6OAH — Ed Boon (@noobde) April 7, 2019

Needless to say, fans aren’t having it. Sure, the piece of art is glorious and shows of Rain in stunning fashion, but players are pleading to see him in Mortal Kombat 11.

Shao kahn has more mercy than boon pic.twitter.com/pph09kmFLE — Rafaelvarela (@Rafaelv61349547) April 7, 2019

Please Ed common pleaseeeeee pic.twitter.com/dG1eXCVInt — mateo jaramillo g (@mateojgcr7) April 7, 2019

…if rain isn’t in this game i swear to god pic.twitter.com/Mc6e3lZdbg — Logan (@logan_sxs) April 7, 2019

Ed…please bring rain to the roster please!? pic.twitter.com/TqdI6YJtX2 — BUSUKMAN2005 (@fadzrul_haqym) April 7, 2019

me thinking about mk11 dlc pic.twitter.com/vxmaNsWQoz — MojoJojo (@BigButtBoyOG) April 7, 2019

Ed pleaseeeeeee pic.twitter.com/fT0ZDavGjV — mateo jaramillo g (@mateojgcr7) April 7, 2019

At this point, I’m pretty sure Rain will be there eventually if not in the base game, and Ed is just trolling us so that when he’s announced, Ed can just stand there like pic.twitter.com/UM7K11NsJM — Kyle Nikitow (@SquishyTheTitan) April 7, 2019

Are you sure Sub-zero isn’t your favourite? 😂 #coldBlooded — BossLogic (@Bosslogic) April 7, 2019

As much as Boon loves to troll fans, especially when it comes to a character like Rain, we can only hope this is more of the same and the fighter will be featured in Mortal Kombat 11. If not, fans might be furious.

Mortal Kombat 11 is set to drop on April 23rd for Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For more on the upcoming game:

“Mortal Kombat is back and better than ever in the next evolution of the iconic franchise. The all new Custom Character Variations give you unprecedented control to customize the fighters and make them your own. The new graphics engine showcasing every skull-shattering, eye-popping moment, brings you so close to the fight you can feel it. And featuring a roster of new and returning Klassic Fighters, Mortal Kombat’s best in class cinematic story mode continues the epic saga over 25 years in the making.”

What do you think about all of this? Do you believe we’ll see Rain in Mortal Kombat 11, or will he be sitting out this one? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

