Mortal Kombat Art Transforms Garfield Into A Four-Armed Killing Machine

Mortal Kombat 11 on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch has a pretty great roster, a roster that’s only getting better via the game’s first Kombat Pack, which includes Spawn, Joker, Sindel, and more. That said, it doesn’t have Kintaro. It also doesn’t have Garfield. And most importantly it doesn’t have Garfield as Kintaro. For those that don’t know: Kintaro made his debut back in Mortal Kombat II as a replacement for Goro afer Goro was spanked by Liu Kang. Unlike other four-armed fighters in the series, he has striped markings all over his body, sharp fangs, and claws. He looks kinda like a four-armed tiger, and apparently this is because he’s from a lower-class of Tigrar clan of Shokan than his fellow four-armed fighters in the series.

I’ll be honest, Kintaro isn’t that cool. But you know what’s cool? Garfield’s head on Kintaro’s body. What I’m trying to say is if NetherRealm Studios brings the character back, it should be as Garfield. Beside, Gintaro is probably the only character who will be able to stop Shaggy in Mortal Kombat 12.

Now, I have to admit, Gintaro isn’t my original creation. I’m not that awesome, but Smokey-Lobster-Stew is. Recently the Reddit user uploaded a drawing of theirs showing off what looks like Kintaro, until you get to the head, then it’s just good ol’ Garfield, who looks ready to kill Jon for a hot bowl of lasagne.

I’ll be honest, we are never going to get Garfield in Mortal Kombat. That’s too crazy for this current timeline. But, if we did, I’d like to imagine he’d look something like this. And hey, anything is possible, especially after this new Joker design.

Mortal Kombat 11 is available for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. It’s also scheduled to arrive on Google Stadia later this year. At the moment of publishing, Garfield isn’t in the game in any capacity.

