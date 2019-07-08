Mortal Kombat 11 Glitch Results in Amazing Screenshots

Mortal Kombat 11 has been on the gaming scene for a couple of months now, with players taking to the latest installment in the series to test their might. While there were a few difficulties at launch, the devs at NetherRealm studios were quick to respond and smooth everything out. That said, this hasn’t stopped a few bugs and glitches from slipping through the cracks. While some of them can cause a bit of havoc in terms of gameplay, others can result in something more along the lines of awesome. Such is the case with a glitch that can end in players grabbing some amazing screenshots.

Players have been taking to the Mortal Kombat subreddit over recent weeks to share the screenshots they’ve been able to capture with the glitch. As it appears to not be breaking the game in any way, it would seem that nobody is really complaining, which means NetherRealm is likely not focused on fixing it anytime soon. Then again, with the incredible shots some players have been able to grab, why would anyone want it fixed?

Needless to say, it would be great if NetherRealm didn’t touch this glitch so we can keep getting some sweet screenshots out of Mortal Kombat 11. Especially after more DLC characters are added to the game, whoever they are and whenever they arrive.

Mortal Kombat 11 is currently available on Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For even more on the popular fighting game, check out some of our previous coverage.

What do you think about all of this? Have you encountered this glitch in Mortal Kombat 11 before? Are you hoping that the devs leave it along, or do you think a fix is inbound in the near future? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

Thanks, Eurogamer.