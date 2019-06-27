Mortal Kombat Meets GTA San Andreas In Hilarious Mash-Up

There’s a lot of crossovers these days, but there’s no crossover bigger and better than Mortal Kombat and Grand Theft Auto San Andreas, the crossover that hasn’t happened, won’t ever happen, but needs to happen. Thankfully, while NetherRealm Studios and Rockstar Games don’t see what they are missing out on, one Mortal Kombat fan understands the need for this to exist and have brought the greatest fighting game series together with the the greatest Grand Theft Auto game.

More specifically, a new video over on Reddit — courtesy of HollowBersek — takes a scene from Grand Theft Auto San Andreas, but adds Mortal Kombat characters to it, in this case, Scorpion, Reptile, and more.

Unfortunately, it’s pretty short, but thankfully there’s more. You can find many more GTA San Andreas meets Mortal Kombat videos here, again courtesy of HollowBersek.

As you will know, GTA San Andreas is back on the Internet’s collective mind thanks to the CJ meme, which hopefully nudges Rockstar Games to go back to that era and setting for another game. Even a GTA San Andreas remake would be great. As for Mortal Kombat, while there’s no chance CJ or any other GTA character will ever be in the fighting series, Mortal Kombat 11 is adding some pretty interesting DLC fighters, such as Spawn.

GTA San Andreas is available on a myriad of platforms, including modern ones. Meanwhile, Mortal Kombat 11 is available for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. Below, you can read more about the latter, courtesy of our official review, which goes into why the new installment in the long-running fighting series is so good, despite having no GTA San Andreas characters.

“Mortal Kombat 11 is a blast from the past with its inclusion of seasoned characters and their former selves, while also being something for the modern age. Its stellar gameplay, both mechanically and graphically, is easily the best the franchise has ever seen. While there may be an issue when it comes to the Towers of Time, everything from its Story Mode and incredible Custom Character Variation System to the Klassic Towers and going toe-to-toe with players online provides a fighting experience that is unmatched and worthy of being picked up by any combatant, old and new alike.”