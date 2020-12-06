Mortal Kombat 11 Director's Hopes for DC vs Marvel Fight Ignites Injustice 3 Hype

✖

Mortal Kombat 11 director Ed Boon has revealed his hope for one specific DC vs Marvel fight that has ignited the hype train for Injustice 3, which hasn't been announced, but is believed to be in development for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, and possibly Nintendo Switch and Google Stadia as well. Many also believe it will release sometime next year based on the series' release pattern and its relationship to Mortal Kombat releases. That said, for now, this is just speculation. What isn't speculation is that Boon wants to see Batman take on Spider-Man.

Of course, the chances of this happening in a Mortal Kombat game or slim to none. However, it's a possibility for Injustice 3 and future entries in the series. Or, of course, it could also happen with a Marvel vs. DC fighting game, though the chances this is ever being greenlit are also slim to none.

Boon revealed his desire to see Spidey take on Batman while quote tweeting a fellow industry veteran, David Jaffe, the creator of God of War and Twisted Metal, who was loving the idea of Rambo vs. Joker. For those that don't know: both the Joker and Rambo were added to MK11 as DLC characters.

I still wanna see Batman V Spider-Man some day 👍🏻 https://t.co/j2kwIhpCjp — Ed Boon (@noobde) November 30, 2020

Again, will we ever see Spider-Man vs Batman in a fighting game developed by NetherRealm Studios? Probably not, but fans excited about the possibility can at least take solace in the fact that Boon is going to try and make this happen, and who knows, maybe it will happen with Injustice 3.

Mr. Jaffe... there are Finishing Moves.... and there is just plain mean. You found the line. ;) — Ed Boon (@noobde) November 30, 2020

