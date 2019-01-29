‘Mortal Kombat 11’ Fan Art Imagines ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Star Zoe Saldana As Jade

Artist ‘BossLogic’ continues to impress the gamer community by re-imagining popular gaming franchises with even more popular celebrity names attached to the characters. From God of War, to Metal Gear Solid, it seems that no game will be left untouched. Now that the talented artist is officially a part of the MK Kollective, he’s been pumping out some incredible casting calls for Mortal Kombat 11. His latest creation? Guardians of the Galaxy’s Zoe Saldana as Jade.

View this post on Instagram Jade – @zoesaldana #MK11 #mkkollective @noobde A post shared by Bosslogic (@bosslogic) on Jan 27, 2019 at 9:54pm PST

For those unfamiliar with the fighter, Jade made her first appearance in Ultimate Mortal Kombat 3, and ever since then, she’s become a reoccurring fan-favorite character. Her joining with the Earthrealm warriors in order to defeat Kahn was legendary, and her backstory is pretty wild, if a bit confusing.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As for the game itself, Mortal Kombat 11 will arrive on April 23, 2019 for Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and PC. According to the Steam’s official listing, we’ve got a lot to look forward to:

“Mortal Kombat is back and better than ever in the next evolution of the iconic franchise. The all new Custom Character Variations give you unprecedented control to customize the fighters and make them your own. The new graphics engine showcasing every skull-shattering, eye-popping moment, brings you so close to the fight you can feel it. And featuring a roster of new and returning Klassic Fighters, Mortal Kombat‘s best in class cinematic story mode continues the epic saga over 25 years in the making.

What are your thoughts on Zoe as Jade? Think it could work in a movie format? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!