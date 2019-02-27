‘Mortal Kombat 11’: Johnny Cage’s Fatality Deserves Its Own Award

The world got their first look at Johnny Cage in Mortal Kombat 11 earlier today but there’s one aspect of his reveal that we’re not quite over and that’s his amazing fatality! Say what you will about Cage, but his performance is worth that award that he uses to deal some massive damage:

The reactions to his character’s triumphant return were priceless. Some disbelieving, some scratching their heads, while others were just happy to be here:

Videos by ComicBook.com

There’s something….. different….. about Johnny Cage here. He either got plastic surgery or this is likely a younger version of the character, because I don’t remember him being this loose and fun-loving in MKX. //t.co/hR8BiEOSEm pic.twitter.com/Xnl8tAhr1L — Ozzie Mejia (@Ozz_Mejia) February 27, 2019

This is EASILY the coolest iteration of Johnny Cage in the history of MK. I don’t even like the character and I got hype watching his reveal! Makes me excited to see what they’ll do with the characters I actually want in: Frost, Ermac, Nightwolf, Noob Saibot, and/or Havik! — Ryan D (@BigD_FGC) February 27, 2019

oh my god the #johnnycage reveal 🤯🤯🤯

There is not one single disappointed Johnny Cage fan out there.

My second favorite fatality in MK11 so far

“CUT!!”

“Who hired this guy WHAT THE F***!?”#QUANCHI4MK11 pic.twitter.com/L0enLPw7C7 — Eric Ota (@BadFriendEric) February 27, 2019

Johnny Cage’s fatality in Mortal Kombat 11 is too good 👊#MK11 pic.twitter.com/8G4rTE0QCf — Gaming LYF (@Gaming_LYF) February 27, 2019

Listen. Why is MK11 so aesthetically displeasing. Almost every character design sends a shiver through me. Johnny Cage looks like the unholy spawn of Gary Sinse, Matthew Broderick, and Steven Seagal. What is with that vest. Casting Ronda Rousey clearly put a curse upon this game. pic.twitter.com/txuZz0o9NL — Jacob Costley (@Bookman2point30) February 27, 2019

YO THAT JOHNNY CAGE REVEAL THO!!! pic.twitter.com/noSzH2wSi6 — PerfectLegend 🐝 (@PerfectLegend) February 27, 2019

With a fatality that pays tribute to his Hollywood persona with a hilarious spin, his final moveset is beyond perfect. Though personally, I think he looks more like Jack Barrowman in some shots, but maybe that’s just me.

Mortal Kombat 11 will arrive on April 23rd for Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC.

Thoughts on Cage’s arrival? Who else do you hope to see make their triumphant return? Sound off in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy.