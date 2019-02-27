Gaming

‘Mortal Kombat 11’: Johnny Cage’s Fatality Deserves Its Own Award

The world got their first look at Johnny Cage in Mortal Kombat 11 earlier today but there’s one […]

The world got their first look at Johnny Cage in Mortal Kombat 11 earlier today but there’s one aspect of his reveal that we’re not quite over and that’s his amazing fatality! Say what you will about Cage, but his performance is worth that award that he uses to deal some massive damage:

The reactions to his character’s triumphant return were priceless. Some disbelieving, some scratching their heads, while others were just happy to be here:

With a fatality that pays tribute to his Hollywood persona with a hilarious spin, his final moveset is beyond perfect. Though personally, I think he looks more like Jack Barrowman in some shots, but maybe that’s just me.

Mortal Kombat 11 will arrive on April 23rd for Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC.

Thoughts on Cage’s arrival? Who else do you hope to see make their triumphant return? Sound off in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy.

