Mortal Kombat Fans Are Absolutely Savaging Joker’s Design

NetherRealm Studios revealed the full roster of its first Kombat Pack this week for Mortal Kombat 11, the latest and greatest installment in the inconic fighting video game franchise. Said reveal confirmed Spawn, Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Terminator T-800, and DC Comics’ classic Batman villain Joker. While folks seem generally excited for the upcoming DLC, the design for the game’s Joker has taken a rather severe beating on social media.

The Joker, which you can check out in the video embedded above, does look a little… rough around the edges compared to the other designs. There’s something oddly rough about him, and especially his face. It’s kind of like if you’d taken a Sim from The Sims and dressed them like the Joker. It’s too plastic, basically. And people have noticed, and are ravaging it online.

Despite the fact that people are slamming the character, Mortal Kombat 11 director Ed Boon seems undeterred, describing the character as “vicious” in the video game.

Joker will be VICIOUS ! https://t.co/i37cgn2BrF — Ed Boon (@noobde) August 22, 2019

The Terminator is set to release October 8th, followed by the previously teased Sindel on November 26th. Joker and Spawn are set to arrive in the new year on January 28th and March 17th, respectively. There should be more information released about the various characters in the coming weeks.

What do you think of Mortal Kombat 11‘s new DLC fighters? How do you feel about Joker’s design? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Mortal Kombat 11 is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the video game right here.

Keep reading to see what folks are saying about Joker on social media!

Kind of looks like the porn parody…

MK11 Joker vs Porn Parody Joker 🤔 pic.twitter.com/sIIGZ4UWcZ — Travis Shaw (@travisteaspoon) August 21, 2019

Wait, is Joker a secret cameo?

mortal kombat 11 joker lookin like pic.twitter.com/aMpOPaj19Y — D🌑CFUTURE (@topherflorence) August 21, 2019

Well, hello there!

WOW! leaked mortal kombat 11 The Joker win pose pic.twitter.com/XiNgvMLohr — sebmal’s bustle (@sebmal) August 21, 2019

Party City called; they want their costume back

I am generally into Mortal Kombat’s random licensed DLC characters but, uh, what’s the deal with that Party City clearance rack-ass Joker — A Cruel Angel’s Beavis (@alex_navarro) August 21, 2019

Why are you serious?

INCREDIBLE!! leaked mortal kombat 11 The Joker match intro pic.twitter.com/9OOYnrYQII — sebmal’s bustle (@sebmal) August 22, 2019

Is… it is cosplay?

Why does Mortal Kombat 11 Joker look like a cosplayer? pic.twitter.com/tuHnNKns80 — AlphaOmegaSin (@AlphaOmegaSin) August 21, 2019

The crossover nobody wanted