‘Mortal Kombat 11’ Kano Gameplay Revealed

NetherRealm revealed new Mortal Kombat 11 gameplay on Wednesday featuring Kano, a fighter who’s one of the series’ original characters and is returning in the new game.

A mercenary who’s outfitted with some bionic parts and has a tendency to go for enemies’ hearts, Kano was shown off in the latest Kombat Kast where NetherRealm unveils new and familiar fighters and their gameplay. Kano’s back with his signature knife-wielding fighting style and red, cybernetic eye with his Mortal Kombat 11 gameplay shown in the video below that shows Kano fighting Cassie Cage.

Half Cage, half Blade. She’s got quite the legacy to uphold. Cassie Cage returns in #MK11. //t.co/igz9BQMe2z pic.twitter.com/2moX0WTaDD — Mortal Kombat 11 (@MortalKombat) March 6, 2019

Cassie Cage is the fighter who gets the upperhand in this video, but we still get to see several of Kano’s updated moves, some of which are new while others look familiar to veteran players.

Like many other fighters who are returning for NetherRealm’s new Mortal Kombat game, Kano was confirmed to make a reappearance not long ago when the game’s official account tweeted out an image of the fighter to reveal his new look. There were some theories prior to the last Kombat Kast that suggested he’d make an appearance during that stream, though those expectations went unmet when Kano didn’t show up. NetherRealm recently reassured those looking forward to new reveals and Kano that the fighter would make an appearance during Wednesday’s stream alongside another character.

Prior to the start of the Kombat Kast, NetherRealm also released a new trailer that introduced a few more fighters. The trailer focused on the game’s story that’s filled with time distortions and a totally new fighter named Geras, so there wasn’t as much fighting in the preview as you’d see in other Mortal Kombat 11 trailers, but it did reveal some familiar faces. The story trailer featured Cassie Cage, Erron Black, and Jacqui Briggs ahead of the Kombat Kast that was expected to reveal more information on some of those fighters among other reveals.

