New ‘Mortal Kombat 11′ Kitana Trailer Features The Princess’ Gruesome Fatality

Today, Chicago-based developer NetherRealm Studios and publisher Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment released the official Mortal Kombat 11 Kitana reveal trailer, showing off the 10,000-year-old princess for the first time to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC players. As you may know, Kitana was confirmed earlier this week, but this is our first substantial look at the character, her combat style, and her fatality, which she demonstrated, courtesy of D’vorah.

“The 10,000-year-old princess of Edenia grew up believing she was Shao Kahn’s biological daughter and served as one of his deadliest warriors,” reads an official character description. “When Kitana learned the truth, she fought against Shao Kahn’s attempted conquest of Earthrealm, eventually dying in battle. After being resurrected as an evil revenant version of her former self, Kitana now rules the Netherrealm alongside revenant Liu Kang, dedicated to the destruction of all the realms.”

As you can see above, Kitana’s new fatality is a pretty gruesome one, and according to most fans, is much better than what she had in Mortal Kombat X, which I agree with.

In addition to revealing Kitana, NetherRealm Studios also showed off some new gameplay of D’vorah and Cetrion, so be sure to be on the lookout for that footage as it arrives.

Mortal Kombat 11 is slated to release on April 23 via the PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. For more news, media, and information on the highly-anticipated fighting game, be sure to peep all of our previous coverage by clicking right here.

