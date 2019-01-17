‘Mortal Kombat 11’ Kollector’s Edition Revealed, Including Sweet Scorpion Mask

UPDATE: Apparently the Kollector’s Edition is going to run about $300. Maybe start saving up now.

ORIGINAL STORY: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment has revealed the forthcoming Kollector’s Edition of Mortal Kombat 11, which will come out the same day as the game. In it, consumers get a copy of the game, a steelbook case, a collector’s box, and — best of all — a Scorpion mask.

This is a replica of the mask that the masked ninja wears within the game, and it’s life-size, which means you can wear it for yourself. It’s unknown exactly how you’ll be able to put it on your face, but more than likely it’ll be with a strap. You can check out the mask below:

Pricing hasn’t been revealed for the Kollector’s Edition of the game just yet, but it’s probably going to go for something around $149.99 or so. And more than likely, it’ll also come with the Kombat Pass, which we’ll have more details on later on in the month. You can check out the reveal video for the edition below.

Mortal Kombat 11 releases on April 23rd for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC.