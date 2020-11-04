Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat Pack 3 Reportedly Leaked

✖

Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat Pack 3 has reportedly leaked, suggesting that there's another five DLC characters coming to the game. Soon, MK11 on PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Google Stadia will add three new DLC characters -- Rambo, Mileena, and Rain -- while it hits PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. For now, NetherRealm Studios and WB Games haven't said whether this will be the game's final DLC characters. That said, rumors and leaks have suggested there's still more to come from the game, including a brand new leak reportedly from the PlayStation Store.

A new screenshot is making the rounds showing a PlayStation Store pre-order page for Kombat Pack 3, which apparently and accidentally went live ahead of schedule. According to the listing, the Kombat Pack will cost $25, putting it in-line with previous Kombat Packs, meaning it should add another five characters, assuming it's real.

For now, there's no way to prove beyond a doubt that the screenshot and listing are legit. However, not only does it seemingly pass the sniff test, but the PlayStation Store has been at the center of a few Mortal Kombat 11 leaks so far.

🚨 VAZOU? A página da 'PlayStation Store' aparentemente bugou nessa manhã e revelou uma página de 'Pre-Order' de uma Kombat Pack 3. Estão dizendo que pode ser uma KP3 com 5 personagens devido a comparação do preço das últimas KP. Esse pre-order foi previsto pra nova geração! pic.twitter.com/uumuT38B0q — Mortal Kombat Brasil (@MK11BR) October 26, 2020

At the moment of publishing, no party implicated -- PlayStation, WB Games, or NetherRealm Studios -- have commented on the leak, and at this point, it doesn't look like any of the trio will. However, if this changes, we will be sure to update the story with whatever is provided.

As for who these DLC characters could be, who knows. Stalwarts like Reptile remain missing, while in-demand characters like Smoke, Ermac, and more are also MIA. And of course, it's safe to assume there would be at least one, if not two more guest characters. All of this is to say, there's a lot of candidates for only a few spots.

Mortal Kombat 11 is available via the PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Google Stadia, and soon it will be available via next-gen consoles. For more news, rumors, leaks, and every other type of coverage on the fighting game, click here.